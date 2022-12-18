By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Golden State Warriors will travel “North of the Border” as they face off with the Toronto Raptors in a Sunday afternoon matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Warriors lost 118-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Unfortunately, the Warriors were without Steph Curry (shoulder subluxation), Draymond Green (quad), and Andrew Wiggins (groin). Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 29 points while shooting 10 for 20 from the field and with four assists. Additionally, Donte Divincenzo added 17 points, including five 3-pointers, with 10 rebounds. Kevin Looney added 14 points while shooting 6 for 8 and adding 11 rebounds. Likewise, Klay Thompson has 12 points but struggled from the floor, shooting 4 for 17.

The Raptors lost 119-116 to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Significantly, they were without Gary Trent Jr. (quad injury). Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 39 points while shooting 14 for 24 from the hardwood. Also, he added five rebounds and four assists. Scottie Barnes added 26 points. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam had 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The Raptors played only eight players, and the bench contributed only 22 points.

The Warriors lead the all-time series 30-20. Substantially, the teams split the series last year. The Warriors are 4-6 over the last 10 games but a porous 2-14 on the road. Additionally, the Raptors are 3-7 over the previous 10 games and 10-5 at home.

A few years ago, the Warriors and Raptors clashed in the NBA Finals. Ultimately, the only significant players left from that series are on the Warriors.

Here are the Warriors-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Raptors Odds

Golden State Warriors: +5.5 (-108)

Toronto Raptors: -5.5 (-112)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors will be without Curry, Green, and Wiggins again. Substantially it could hinder their already terrible performance. Golden State will miss Curry’s performance, as he averages 30 points per game with 50 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. Wiggins averages 19.1 points per game with 51.1 percent shooting and 5.1 rebounds per game. Therefore, the Warriors will need major performances from Thompson and Poole.

Thompson averages 18.4 points per game but only is shooting 39.8 percent from the hardwood. Additionally, Poole averages 18.2 points per game and shoots 42.7 percent from the floor. These two must do everything in their power to carry the load with Curry and Wiggins out. Additionally, the Warriors must pick up Green’s essential contribution to the offense.

The Warriors are fourth in points, ninth in field goal percentage, and fifth in shooting from beyond the arc. Also, Golden State ranks ninth in free throw shooting percentage. The Warriors are 16th in rebounds. Moreover, they struggle to handle the ball or block shots. The Warriors are 29th in turnovers and 23rd in blocked shots.

The Warriors will cover the spread if Thompson and Poole can carry the load and lead the Warriors to victory. Additionally, they must not turn the ball over and play stout defense.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors have their share of injuries. Hence, they march on attempting to win without Trent and OG Anunoby, who has been out with a hip injury the last few days. Toronto still have the players to compensate for their absence.

Siakam averages 24.2 points per game and is shooting 47.7 percent from the floor. Moreover, he averages 8.4 rebounds per game and 6.9 assists per contest. VanVleet averages 19 points per game and has 6.8 assists per match. But who else will step up for the Raptors? The depleted Raptors are 13-16 and in last place in the Atlantic Division. Unfortunately, they have taken a tumble recently. They must do what they can to right the ship.

The Raptors are 20th in points, 26th in field goal percentage, and 28th in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 15th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Raptors are exceptional at handling the ball, as they are the best team at avoiding turnovers. However, they struggle on the boards, ranking just 22nd in rebounds. Toronto stays strong on the defensive end, ranking ninth in blocks. Now, they must capitalize on their strengths and limit their weaknesses to defeat Golden State.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can develop better shots and find open spaces to move on the court. Additionally, Toronto must continue to handle the ball well and force Golden State to turn the ball over.

Final Warriors-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are competing but fading toward the end of games. Significantly, they may have a tough time, even against a battered Raptors team. Expect the Raptors to rise up and find ways to get to the basket, and defeat the Warriors while covering the spread.

Final Warriors-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors: -5.5 (-112)