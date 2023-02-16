The Washington Wizards (27-30) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-29) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Timberwolves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Washington has won three of their last four games and sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards covered 50% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Minnesota has won two of their last three games and sits in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered 48% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Washington won the first meeting at home, 142-127.

Here are the Wizards-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Timberwolves Odds

Washington Wizards: +3 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Timberwolves

TV: NBCS Washington+, Bally North

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington enters tonight’s game firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff mix. The Wizards are the definition of a good but not great basketball team. They rank near the league average in both scoring and rebounding, although they are a strong rebounding team. The Wizards rank seventh in rebound rate despite being out rebounded in their earlier win over the Timberwolves. Offensively, Washington is a very efficient shooting team as they rank seventh in overall field goal percentage at 49%. Additionally, they are one of the fastest-starting teams in the league as they rank fifth in first-quarter scoring.

Washington is led by their version of a “Big Three” via Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal, and Kyle Kuzma. Porzingis has been far and away their most consistent all-around player. For the season, Porzingis leads the team with 23.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 1.5 BPG. The towering big man is a major threat inside and out considering he averages 2.0 made threes per game. Porzingis was the catalyst in their earlier win over the Wolves as he scored 41 points on 67% shooting back in November. He is coming off a red-hot four-game stretch during which he’s averaged 28.8 PPG thanks to two 34-point games.

Bradley Beal continues to be a strong scorer for the Wizards. Although he is not the 30 PPG scorer of old, Beal can still fill up the box score on a night-to-night basis. For the season, Beal averages 22.7 PPG and 5.2 APG. While his outside shot hasn’t been falling as much this year, he has otherwise been incredibly efficient via a 52% field goal percentage. With three 30-point games in his last five outings, expect Beal to come out firing tonight.

The same can be said of forward Kyle Kuzma. After missing a few games with an injury, Kuzma returned on Tuesday and showed no signs of rust. He scored 33 points in the Wizard’s win – an ongoing trend this season. The 27-year-old finds himself in the midst of a career year where he’s averaged 21.5 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 4.0 APG.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota needs all the wins it can get as they find themselves in the thick of a jam-packed Western Conference. The Timberwolves do most of their work on the offensive end as they rank in the top 10 in scoring with 115.9 PPG. They are especially strong on the break and attacking the paint as they rank in the top ten with 14.8 fast break points per game and 54 points in the paint game. They are especially efficient around the rim as their 58% two-point field goal percentage ranks second in the NBA. Additionally, the Wolves excel at closing games out as they rank fifth in both fourth-quarter scoring and defense.

Minnesota is led by budding superstar Anthony Edwards. The 21-year-old has taken on a huge offensive load with Karl-Anthony Towns out and has single-handedly willed his team back into the playoff picture. With his scoring output increasing in each month of the season, Edwards is coming off a 16-game January stretch where he averaged 27.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.9 APG. He remains a dangerous threat from beyond the arc as well where he averages 2.7 threes per game while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. After dropping 29 points on the Wizards in their first matchup, expect a similar performance in a home rematch.

The X-factor for the Wolves tonight is wing Jaylen Nowell. The former second-round pick has thrived in an expanded role post-trade deadline and is averaging 19.3 PPG over his last three games. Additionally, he has already shown an affinity for the Wizards considering he scored 23 points in their November matchup.

Final Wizards-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Washington has been playing well but the Timberwolves are incredibly strong at home and thus I expect ANT to get revenge for their earlier loss and come out on top.

Final Wizards-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -3 (-110)