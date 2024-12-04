The NBA trade deadline, when the majority of NBA trades are made, is still months away. The last day to make deals is Feb. 6, 2025. That won't stop fans from being intrigued by trade rumors and possible deals all season long, though, and trade season really starts on Dec. 15, 2024. A good chunk of the league can't be moved from team to team until that day, and in this article, we are going to explain why and look at which players will become trade-eligible on Dec. 15.

Newly signed trade restriction rules

Players who sign a new contract with a team cannot be traded until three months after they sign their deals, or until Dec. 15, whichever comes later. The rule prevents NBA teams from signing players just to deal them for trade assets and ensures that there is somewhat of a commitment from teams to free-agent players. This rule applies for players signed in the offseason before Sept. 15. Players signed after that can't be traded until exactly three months after they are signed.

There are other trade restrictions that prevent players from being moved until Jan. 15, too, but the Dec. 15 date is the big one. All in all, 85 players who haven't been eligible to be traded to this point will become trade-eligible on Dec. 15.

NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 (Eastern Conference)

Boston Celtics:

Luke Kornet

Neemias Queta

Xavier Tillman

Brooklyn Nets:

Keon Johnson

Shake Milton

Trendon Watford

New York Knicks:

Cam Payne

Philadelphia 76ers:

Andre Drummond

Paul George

Eric Gordon

Reggie Jackson

Kyle Lowry

Caleb Martin

Kelly Oubre

Guerschon Yabusele

Toronto Raptors:

Bruno Fernando

Garrett Temple

Chicago Bulls:

Talen Horton-Tucker

Jalen Smith

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Tristan Thompson

Detroit Pistons:

MaliK Beasley

Simone Fontecchio

Tobias Harris

Indiana Pacers:

James Johnson

Pascal Siakam

James Wiseman

Milwaukee Bucks:

Taurean Prince

Gary Trent Jr.

Delon Wright

Atlanta Hawks:

Vit Krejci

Cody Zeller

Charlotte Hornets:

Seth Curry

Taj Gibson

Miami Heat:

Thomas Bryant

Alec Burks

Kevin Love

Orlando Magic:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Gary Harris

Cory Joseph

Mo Wagner

Washington Wizards:

Saddiq Bey

Anthony Gill

Jonas Valanciunas

NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 (Western Conference)

Denver Nuggets:

Vlatko Cancar

DeAndre Jordan

Dario Saric

Russell Westbrook

Minnesota Timberwolves:

P.J. Dozier

Kula Garza

Joe Ingles

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Isaiah Hartenstein

Portland Trail Blazers: (No players become trade-eligible on Dec. 15)

Utah Jazz:

Drew Eubanks

Johnny Juzang

Patty Mills

Svi Mykhailiuk

Golden State Warriors:

Kyle Anderson

Buddy Hield

De'Anthony Melton

Los Angeles Clippers:

Mo Bamba

Nicolas Batum

Kris Dunn

James Harden

Derrick Jones Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers:

LeBron James

Phoenix Suns:

Bol Bol

Tyus Jones

Damion Lee

Monte Morris

Royce O'Neale

Mason Plumlee

Sacramento Kings:

DeMar DeRozan

Alex Len

Jordan McLaughlin

Orlando Robinson

Dallas Mavericks:

Spencer Dinwiddie

Naji Marshall

Markieff Morris

Klay Thompson

Houston Rockets:

Aaron Holiday

Memphis Grizzlies:

Luke Kennard

New Orleans Pelicans:

Javonte Green

Daniel Theis

San Antonio Spurs:

Charles Bassey

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Chris Paul

Takeaways from the Dec. 15 trade date

This year, there are even more players affected by the “recently signed trade restriction” than there were last year. Non bigger than Paul George, of course. George was the top free agent available and was one of many players who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason as they revamped their roster. Because of that, they have a league-leading eight players who can be moved for the first time this season starting on Dec. 15.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Portland Trail Blazers are the only team not affected by the Dec. 15 rule. Some other big-name players who can officially hit the trade market starting on Dec. 15 are DeMar DeRozan (Sacramento Kings), Klay Thompson (Dallas Mavericks), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), Russell Westbrook (Denver Nuggets), Chris Paul (San Antonio Spurs), and Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers). It was massive news when all of those players signed new deals in the offseason, whether it was to return to their team or join a new one. It would be even bigger news if any of them were actually traded, though.

Regardless, there aren't likely to be many trades, if any, around Dec. 15. Trade season really picks up after the turn of the calendar year, and all hell breaks loose at the NBA trade deadline. A lot of the top trade candidates could already be moved if deals were agreed to, even before Dec. 15, but the trade market will certainly open up more after that date.