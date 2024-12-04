The NBA trade deadline, when the majority of NBA trades are made, is still months away. The last day to make deals is Feb. 6, 2025. That won't stop fans from being intrigued by trade rumors and possible deals all season long, though, and trade season really starts on Dec. 15, 2024. A good chunk of the league can't be moved from team to team until that day, and in this article, we are going to explain why and look at which players will become trade-eligible on Dec. 15.
Newly signed trade restriction rules
Players who sign a new contract with a team cannot be traded until three months after they sign their deals, or until Dec. 15, whichever comes later. The rule prevents NBA teams from signing players just to deal them for trade assets and ensures that there is somewhat of a commitment from teams to free-agent players. This rule applies for players signed in the offseason before Sept. 15. Players signed after that can't be traded until exactly three months after they are signed.
There are other trade restrictions that prevent players from being moved until Jan. 15, too, but the Dec. 15 date is the big one. All in all, 85 players who haven't been eligible to be traded to this point will become trade-eligible on Dec. 15.
NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 (Eastern Conference)
Boston Celtics:
- Luke Kornet
- Neemias Queta
- Xavier Tillman
Brooklyn Nets:
- Keon Johnson
- Shake Milton
- Trendon Watford
New York Knicks:
- Cam Payne
Philadelphia 76ers:
- Andre Drummond
- Paul George
- Eric Gordon
- Reggie Jackson
- Kyle Lowry
- Caleb Martin
- Kelly Oubre
- Guerschon Yabusele
Toronto Raptors:
- Bruno Fernando
- Garrett Temple
Chicago Bulls:
- Talen Horton-Tucker
- Jalen Smith
Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Tristan Thompson
Detroit Pistons:
- MaliK Beasley
- Simone Fontecchio
- Tobias Harris
Indiana Pacers:
- James Johnson
- Pascal Siakam
- James Wiseman
Milwaukee Bucks:
- Taurean Prince
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Delon Wright
Atlanta Hawks:
- Vit Krejci
- Cody Zeller
Charlotte Hornets:
- Seth Curry
- Taj Gibson
Miami Heat:
- Thomas Bryant
- Alec Burks
- Kevin Love
Orlando Magic:
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Gary Harris
- Cory Joseph
- Mo Wagner
Washington Wizards:
- Saddiq Bey
- Anthony Gill
- Jonas Valanciunas
NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15 (Western Conference)
Denver Nuggets:
- Vlatko Cancar
- DeAndre Jordan
- Dario Saric
- Russell Westbrook
Minnesota Timberwolves:
- P.J. Dozier
- Kula Garza
- Joe Ingles
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Isaiah Hartenstein
Portland Trail Blazers: (No players become trade-eligible on Dec. 15)
Utah Jazz:
- Drew Eubanks
- Johnny Juzang
- Patty Mills
- Svi Mykhailiuk
Golden State Warriors:
- Kyle Anderson
- Buddy Hield
- De'Anthony Melton
Los Angeles Clippers:
- Mo Bamba
- Nicolas Batum
- Kris Dunn
- James Harden
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Kevin Porter Jr.
Los Angeles Lakers:
- LeBron James
Phoenix Suns:
- Bol Bol
- Tyus Jones
- Damion Lee
- Monte Morris
- Royce O'Neale
- Mason Plumlee
Sacramento Kings:
- DeMar DeRozan
- Alex Len
- Jordan McLaughlin
- Orlando Robinson
Dallas Mavericks:
- Spencer Dinwiddie
- Naji Marshall
- Markieff Morris
- Klay Thompson
Houston Rockets:
- Aaron Holiday
Memphis Grizzlies:
- Luke Kennard
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Javonte Green
- Daniel Theis
San Antonio Spurs:
- Charles Bassey
- Sandro Mamukelashvili
- Chris Paul
Takeaways from the Dec. 15 trade date
This year, there are even more players affected by the “recently signed trade restriction” than there were last year. Non bigger than Paul George, of course. George was the top free agent available and was one of many players who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason as they revamped their roster. Because of that, they have a league-leading eight players who can be moved for the first time this season starting on Dec. 15.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Portland Trail Blazers are the only team not affected by the Dec. 15 rule. Some other big-name players who can officially hit the trade market starting on Dec. 15 are DeMar DeRozan (Sacramento Kings), Klay Thompson (Dallas Mavericks), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers), Russell Westbrook (Denver Nuggets), Chris Paul (San Antonio Spurs), and Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers). It was massive news when all of those players signed new deals in the offseason, whether it was to return to their team or join a new one. It would be even bigger news if any of them were actually traded, though.
Regardless, there aren't likely to be many trades, if any, around Dec. 15. Trade season really picks up after the turn of the calendar year, and all hell breaks loose at the NBA trade deadline. A lot of the top trade candidates could already be moved if deals were agreed to, even before Dec. 15, but the trade market will certainly open up more after that date.