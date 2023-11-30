80 newly signed NBA players who were free agents in the offseason become eligible to be traded on December 15th

The NBA trade deadline isn't until Feb. 8, 2024, but trade season officially starts in two weeks. On Dec. 15, 2023, a number of players who signed as free agents in the offseason become eligible to be traded for the first time during the 2023-24 season. In this article, we will list which players become eligible to be traded and explain why they weren't able to be traded in the first place.

Newly signed trade restriction rules

Trades are one of the most fun parts about the NBA, but there are a number of rules and restrictions that are set in place to ensure that teams don't trade players excessively. One such rule is the “newly signed trade restriction.” This rule states that any newly signed free agent who signs with his team during the offseason cannot be traded for three months or until December 15th, whichever is later. There are other restrictions set in place that prevent some players from being trade-eligible until January 15th, or even six months after signing an extension, but most players become eligible to be traded on December 15th. Overall, 80 players who previously couldn't be traded will become eligible to be moved on December 15th. The list of those players is below.

NBA Players eligible to be traded starting on Dec. 15

Atlanta Hawks

Wesley Mathews

Boston Celtics

Dalano Banton

Oshae Brissett

Svi Mykhailiuk

Brooklyn Nets

Harry Giles

Dennis Smith Jr.

Lonnie Walker IV

Trendon Watford

Charlotte Hornets

Frank Ntilikina

Chicago Bulls

Jevon Carter

Torrey Craig

Terry Taylor

Cleveland Cavaliers

Ty Jerome

Caris LeVert

Georges Niang

Max Strus

Tristan Thompson

Dallas Mavericks

Seth Curry

Dante Exum

Kyrie Irving

Derrick Jones Jr.

Dwight Powell

Grant Williams

Denver Nuggets

Justin Holiday

Reggie Jackson

DeAndre Jordan

Detroit Pistons

None

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Cory Joseph

Dario Saric

Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks

Jeff Green

Aaron Holiday

Jock Landale

Fred VanVleet

Indiana Pacers

Bruce Brown

Los Angeles Clippers

Mason Plumlee

Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Taurean Prince

Cam Reddish

D'Angelo Russell

Gabe Vincent

Christian Wood

Memphis Grizzlies

Derrick Rose

Miami Heat

Thomas Bryant

Kevin Love

Josh Richardson

Orlando Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Malik Beasley

Jae Crowder

A.J. Green

Robin Lopez

Khris Middleton

Minnesota Timberwolves

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Troy Brown

Shake Milton

New Orleans Pelicans

E.J. Liddell

Cody Zeller

New York Knicks

Ryan Arcidiacono

Donte DiVincenzo

Oklahoma City Thunder

None

Orlando Magic

Joe Ingles

Philadelphia 76ers

Mo Bamba

Patrick Beverley

Phoenix Suns

KeitaBates-Diop

Bol Bol

Drew Eubanks

Eric Gordon

Damion Lee

Chimezie Metu

Yuta Watanabe

Portland Trail Blazers

Moses Brown

Sacramento Kings

Alex Len

JaVale McGee

San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors

Jalen McDaniels

Dennis Schroder

Garrett Temple

Utah Jazz

Omer Yurtseven

Washington Wizards

None

Takeaways from the Dec. 15 date

The Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Washington Wizards are the only teams that won't have any players who become trade-eligible on December 15th. The other 27 teams all signed at least one free agent who was ineligible to be traded until that date. The Phoenix Suns have the most players who fit this criteria. Seven players are “newly signed” players, and it makes sense, as the Suns had a busy offseason finding cheap role players to fit alongside their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

The Suns also seem like one of the teams most likely to move on from one of their newly signed players after December 15th and before the trade deadline. Most teams would be unwilling to move on from a player they so recently signed, as after only three months, these players truly haven't had much time to prove themselves and find a way to fit in with their new teams. The Suns could easily take a different approach from the norm, though, because they have had so much roster turnover in recent seasons and are clearly willing to make the short-term moves to ensure that they contend for the Finals this year.

The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Houston Rockets also have a lot of players that will become trade eligible on December 15th, as they will each have six players who become eligible to be traded. The Mavs had a lot of big decisions to make during their offseason, with the biggest being whether or not they should pay Kyrie Irving. Dallas decided to bring back Irving and, therefore, commit to an expensive, but extremely talented, frontcourt with Luka Doncic.

The Lakers still employ LeBron James, and any LeBron James-led team is going to bring in a number of veteran free agents every offseason in order to help their aging legend. The Bucks also had their biggest offseason ever. Not only did they trade for Damian Lillard, but they brought in six free agents as well.

The Rockets had perhaps the biggest offseason of anybody, and that is why they have five players who qualify as “newly signed.” Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet were two of the biggest free agents to sign with new teams when they landed mega deals with Houston.

The vast majority of players who become eligible to be traded on December 15th are unlikely to be traded, and most of them aren't big-name players, either. Still, in this era, players are moved from team to team more so than they ever have been before. It seems safe to say that one of these players will be traded this season; it is just a matter of when. December 15th might not be the most active trade day in the NBA, but it certainly kicks off the trade season.