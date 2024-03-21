The Sacramento Kings quickly became the team everyone was rooting for across the NBA last season. They not only snapped their 16-season postseason drought, but the Kings encapsulated basketball fans across the world with their “Light the Beam” gimmick. The same core group returned to Sacramento this season, yet this team has struggled at times to find consistency. Although they have won seven of their last 10 games, there is certainly concern surrounding this organization due to a recent injury sharpshooter Kevin Huerter suffered during the Kings' playoff pursuit.
With 14 games remaining on their schedule, the Kings occupy the 6-seed in the Western Conference, just a half-game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, who reside in the play-in tournament region of the standings. Sacramento picked up a 123-89 road win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, giving them their 40th victory of the season. As things stand right now, the Kings are on pace to finish with 48 wins, which would tie their 48-34 record from last season.
Huerter, who suffered a left shoulder injury against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 18, did not play on Wednesday night against Toronto. After undergoing initial tests, the Kings have reason to worry about one of their best three-point weapons. Even though his scoring and shooting averages have declined compared to the 2022-23 season, Huerter has still been a key part of the team's nightly rotation. Not to mention, he's one of their better catch-and-shoot weapons on the perimeter.
Whether or not the Kings are able to advance past the first round of the playoffs obviously depends on their matchup, but health is going to play a role as well. For Huerter, he is now in danger of missing the remainder of the season.
Kevin Huerter's injury status
Huerter ended up leaving Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a left shoulder injury. After being fouled by Desmond Bane in the Kings' 121-111 overtime victory over the Grizzlies, Huerter suffered a dislocated left shoulder, an injury that could sideline him indefinitely.
Kevin Huerter had to leave the Kings-Grizzlies game after a hard foul on his left wrist 👀pic.twitter.com/sZmWZRamxF
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2024
Dislocated shoulders can be tough for NBA players to return from in a short span, especially if there is internal damage to ligaments or tendons. For Huerter in particular, this shoulder injury could potentially take longer to heal as a result of his shooting motion out on the perimeter. In regards to players suffering dislocated shoulders, New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle has missed over seven weeks since dislocating his right shoulder.
The next question for Huerter, other than if he suffered any damage as a result of his shoulder injury, is if this is something that will require surgery. The Kings and Huerter are exploring treatment options for this shoulder injury before they make a final decision on whether he will have a chance to return this season, according to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. A normal three-week recovery time for a dislocated shoulder would keep Huerter sidelined through the remainder of the regular season.
In the wake of Huerter's injury, Kings head coach Mike Brown has already made it clear that Keon Ellis will be the team's fifth starter, alongside De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, and second-year forward Keegan Murray. This injury and Huerter's absence also provide more opportunity for Malik Monk to showcase his talents off-the-bench, likely seizing this season's Sixth Man of the Year award.
More minutes for Malik Monk, Keon Ellis
Monk earning more minutes off the bench as a result of Huerter's injury may not be a bad thing for the Kings whatsoever. Outside of Fox and Sabonis, Monk has been this team's third-most important player over the course of the season.
In a total of 66 games, all of which he has come off the bench for, Monk has averaged 15.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range. His 146 made threes rank second on the team behind only Fox, and Monk's 1,050 total points scored this season lead all players in the league in total bench points. This is the main reason why the Kings guard will likely claim the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Although Monk is the player who will be featured more often alongside the starters due to Huerter's injury, Ellis is the one who is drawing the fifth starter's role. Brown and the Kings' coaching staff trust Ellis' defensive abilities, and the belief is that he can help Sacramento's 19th ranked defense improve, trending towards the playoffs.
“Obviously, with this team, it’s always next-man up mentality,” Fox said regarding Huerter's absence, via Anderson. “We have to be ready to play without Kev if it is some type of long-term thing, and I think everybody is confident in Keon. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the minutes he’s been providing the last few games, especially since he’s been back in the rotation, have been great.”
Over his last seven games, Ellis has averaged 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from three-point range. In this span, Ellis has also averaged 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. The Kings have always needed help on the defensive side of the court. With Ellis in the starting rotation, they now have a gritty player who is willing to do the little things to help them push the pace of play on offense in transition.
This injury to Huerter also opens up a little bit more playing time for third-year guard Davion Mitchell, who has always been known for his stout defensive presence, like Ellis. These two young guards, along with Monk, are going to be essential to Sacramento as they inch closer to the postseason.
Kings' playoff position
Huerter has been an important part of the Kings' core in recent years. However, his inconsistencies and inability to sustain success from the perimeter this season have been alarming. Monk has been more productive off the bench than Huerter has been in the starting lineup, and the Kings are 7-0 when Ellis starts.
Winning is all that matters in Sacramento right now, especially since their margin for error is very thin. If there is one thing that is known about the Western Conference this season, it's that nobody wants to be in the play-in tournament region of the standings.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are two dangerous teams that have had their fair share of struggle, yet they hold championship DNA on their roster with the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry, respectively. As of right now, these two teams are set to face off in the 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game. Then there are the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, two other championship hopefuls led by superstar talents. These two teams are currently set to play one another in the 7-seed vs. 8-seed game.
The Kings want no part of having to earn their playoff spot by playing one of four championship-contending teams. They also want no part of falling out of the 6-seed spot and then having to draw one of the better teams in the conference for their first-round matchup. Then again, Sacramento has fared well against the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets this season, going a combined 5-2 against these two top-tier contenders.
The rest of the way, the Kings will face some challenges. Two matchups with the Mavs remain on their schedule, as does one against the Suns. The Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Thunder are five other playoff teams the Kings will need to find a way to beat in order to maintain their spot in the standings.
Without Huerter, the Kings' quest to get to the playoffs and win their first playoff series since 2004 becomes much more difficult.