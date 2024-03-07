The Minnesota Timberwolves have been rolling this season, as they have been leading the pack in the Western Conference for much of the year. However, they have been dealt a considerable roadblock, as star center Karl-Anthony Towns is set to be out indefinitely after it was revealed that he tore his meniscus in his left knee.
Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/JlPe73PnN9
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2024
Karl-Anthony Towns left the Timberwolves victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night early, and it is now revealed to have been because of this severe injury. Towns is considering his options when it comes to getting himself back on the court as soon as possible, but no matter what he does, he's going to be out for an extended period of time from the looks of it.
This is a crushing blow for not just the Timberwolves, but Towns himself, who had been having a strong campaign that saw him earn the fourth All-Star selection of his career (22.1 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 3 APG, 50.6 FG%, 42.3 3P%). Now that he's out, Anthony Edwards is going to have to shoulder an even bigger load when it comes to being his team's scoring leader.
The hope is that Towns will be able to return at some point for the playoffs, but right now his status for the rest of the season seems incredibly murky. It will be worth keeping an eye on the star big man to see what his injury timeline ends up becoming, but for now Minnesota will have to find a way to stay afloat without one of their top players.