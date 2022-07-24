6 NBA teams that will return to NBA playoffs in 2023, ranked

In an NBA offseason that’s been filled with a ton of player movement, coaching changes, and roster overhaul, this has paved the way for new teams to enter the playoff mix in 2023. As we gear up for what’s set to be another exciting NBA campaign, there’s bound to be some new competition entering the postseason race.

Nevertheless, in this post we’ll be taking an in-depth look at the teams that are most likely to be back on everyone’s radar in the 2022-23 NBA year. It goes without saying that there’s bound to be a few surprises. So with all this in mind, let’s now check out six teams that’ll make a long anticipated return to the NBA playoffs next year.

NBA teams that will make playoff return in 2023

6. Charlotte Hornets

After enduring a tough loss in the first round of the play-in tournament for the second straight year, the Hornets are hoping to get over the hump in 2023. With a generational talent in LaMelo Ball, a reliable combo guard like Terry Rozier, and the continue development of PJ Washington, Kai Jones, and James Bouknight, the Hornets have plenty going for them.

With the return of Steve Clifford and a new game plan in place, the Hornets will definitely have a culture shift heading into the new season. That may wind up being just the boost this young squad needs. However, they’ll also need to add some more star power to get Ball the help he needs to get Charlotte back into the playoff picture.

Especially with a ton of uncertainty surrounding Miles Bridges’ future with the team after he was charged with multiple counts of domestic violence. On the flip side, Buzz City still has plenty to look forward and are more than capable of fighting their way back into postseason relevance.

5. Sacramento Kings

Widely considered the early winners of the 2022 NBA offseason, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to put an end to their 16-year playoff drought. After going 30-52 and finishing 12th in the Western Conference, the Kings were desperately seeking shooting, length, and defense. All of which they’ve acquired through the draft, free agency, and a roster altering trade.

The additions of Keegan Murray, Malik Monk, and Kevin Huerter will bolster the Kings and give them a ton of shooting, size, and length. This will be of utter importance to the Kings as they aim to continually add young players who fit the timeline of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The hiring of Mike Brown is also a major win for the Kings as he’ll be coming over from the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and looking to build a winning environment in Sacramento. All-in-all, the Kings have all the pieces in place to nab an NBA playoff spot and make some noise in a crowded Western Conference.

4. New York Knicks

At the start of NBA free agency, the New York Knicks went all-in and threw a 4-year, $104 million contract at breakout point guard Jalen Brunson. As their new floor general, Brunson will look to take on a bigger role with the team and help them get back into postseason relevance.

On top of this, the Knicks also brought back Mitchell Robinson and have a promising young star in RJ Barrett. Plus Obi Toppin is starting to grow into his role as a dynamic power forward. The only question that still remains for the Knicks is how Julius Randle fits into all of this? Despite posting averages of 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 2022, Randle still regressed this past season and his constant need to have the ball in his hands will surely make things difficult for New York.

In their quest to build a championship contender, Randle’s toxic presence definitely disrupts what the Knicks are trying to accomplish. Aside from this issue, the Knicks have a lot going for them and are more than capable of fighting their way back into the Eastern Conference playoff mix.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

Coming off a disastrous 2021-22 NBA campaign where they were forced to battle through a series of injuries, lineup changes, and chemistry issues, the Los Angeles Lakers will undoubtedly be back with a vengeance. Plus with a couple of known quantities and future Hall-of-Famers like LeBron James and Anthony Davis still leading the way, the Lakers should never be counted out – or at least make the NBA playoffs this time.

With a new head coach coming on board in Darvin Ham, the Lakers will aim for a fresh start. The offseason additions of Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and Thomas Bryant will also give the Lakers more depth, athleticism, and a younger rotation to work with.

Now that James and Davis have gotten plenty of time to rest and recuperate, this will give them an ample opportunity to get the Lakers back to championship form. Granted, they’re still figuring out what to do with Russell Westbrook, but they’ll resolve that matter in due time. After a disastrous season where they didn’t even make the play-in tournament, the Lakers will definitely have a chip on their shoulders heading into the 2022-23 NBA year.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

This past season the Cleveland Cavaliers overachieved and were within two games of making their first playoff appearance since 2018. With a loaded roster featuring a plethora of young talent and a top notch head coach in J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavaliers are bound to make a postseason return in 2023.

Led by the stellar play of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs are a tough and tenacious group that never back down. After successfully re-signing Ricky Rubio, adding Robin Lopez in free agency, and drafting Ochai Agbaji, the Cavaliers have added quality depth while retaining a key rotation player.

Add to that the veteran leadership of Kevin Love who’s thrived in his new role as the sixth man, and this Cavaliers squad has become one of the feel good stories of the NBA. Now that they’ve got an entire offseason to build on their recent successes, it’s safe to assume that this group will be staking their claim in next year’s playoffs.

1. Los Angeles Clippers

Expecting to have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back at full strength for the upcoming NBA season, the LA Clippers are primed for an NBA Finals run. The signing of John Wall will only add to this and open things up for The Klaw and PG13 to wreak havoc on a routine basis. With their core still intact and set to make noise in the NBA playoffs, there’s no limit to what this perennial title contender is capable of when fully healthy.

Under the tutelage and guidance of title winning head coach Tyronn Lue, LA has elevated it’s play to the next level and will continue to do so with a deep and star-studded roster at the helm. So the Warriors better watchout cause this Clippers team poses the biggest threat to dethroning them as Western Conference champions.