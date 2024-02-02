Several teams are eyeing these two youngsters from the Hornets.

After trading away Terry Rozier and acquiring Kyle Lowry from the Miami Heat, the Charlotte Hornets will likely continue to sell with under a week remaining before the 2024 NBA trade deadline. While the Hornets are reportedly looking to trade a couple of veterans in Kyle Lowry and Gordon Hayward, two other Hornets are gaining attention from around the league. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, P.J. Washington and Nick Richards are on the radar of some rival teams.

Via Yahoo Sports:

P.J. Washington is drawing interest around the league as a key secondary talent who can still grow on both sides of the court for a contending team. The Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Kings, and Cavaliers are possible landing spots for Washington mentioned by league personnel. At this time, the Hornets appear to be more motivated to find trade opportunities for Kyle Lowry and Gordon Hayward.

Charlotte is reportedly looking to focus its rebuild around LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. Both in their mid-20's, Washington and Richards are likely not within the Hornets' future plans anymore.

Nonetheless, it's easy to see why both are garnering attention around the NBA. P.J. Washington is a versatile 6-foot-7 forward who can both function as a four and play small ball five as well. He is a solid athlete who can contribute on both ends of the floor, which makes him a viable target for contenders looking for frontcourt depth.

Meanwhile, Nick Richards is a terrific athlete from the center position who thrives as a lob threat, vertical spacer, and dump-off option around the basket. Several contenders in need of more size up in the middle such as the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics could use Richards.