One of the biggest questions in the NBA is what will happen with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid over the next few seasons. Will Embiid stay with the 76ers, or will he demand a trade at some point? Apparently, there are two teams to watch for over the next year or so, and the names might surprise you.

“Another team [to watch] is Houston, just because of the bond between Joel and Ime [Udoka],” Kelly Iko of The Athletic said, according to Ben DuBose of RocketsWire. “Maybe in the next year or so… because obviously, if Joel stays this season and plays it out, that's one thing. But moving forward, I do think New York and Houston are the two teams to watch if Joel said, ‘I want to leave, too.'”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The New York Knicks are often mentioned in trade rumors when it comes to stars. In the past it was not always the most realistic outcome. However, the Knicks do have young talent and picks to move when a star does become available. Will it be enough assets to get a deal done for Joel Embiid? It remains to be seen.

The Houston Rockets also have a lot of young talent that they have drafted over the last couple of seasons. They also received picks from trading James Harden to Brooklyn.

Iko mentioned that Embiid has a good relationship with new Rockets coach Ime Udoka. It will be interesting to see if that comes into play at all if Embiid does ask out of Philadelphia at some point.