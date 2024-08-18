With the Paris Olympics come and gone, Team USA is now looking to the 2028 games. Steve Kerr will no longer be the coach of the men's basketball team, but two other NBA names are mentioned as possible replacements already. Erik Spoelstra and Tyronn Lue are two rumored candidates, per The Stein Line Substack account.

Spoelstra is more than likely a no-brainer to most NBA fans. The Miami Heat head coach has two NBA championships. Lue is the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. He may be more of a surprise candidate to some NBA fans. Lue won two titles playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, in the 2000 and 2001 seasons. He briefly coached the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-2018. Lue won an NBA championship in 2016 with Cleveland.

Both Spoelstra and Lue do have a connection to Team USA, as both coaches assisted Steve Kerr in the past. Kerr is going to step away after winning gold medals at Tokyo in 2020 and in Paris this summer.

Team USA has a reputation to uphold moving forward at Olympics

Team USA won gold in Paris at the 2024 Olympics. It wasn't easy; the team needed Stephen Curry to drain one three after another to nip Serbia in a semi-final game. Curry then poured in another 26 in the gold medal contest, to help the Americans slip past France.

The rest of the world is catching up to America in basketball. Retired basketball star Carmelo Anthony sent out a warning to Team USA, about some other countries like France who are going to contend for a gold medal moving forward. Former NBA legend Clyde Drexler is also on the record saying the 1992 Dream Team would have easily defeated this year's Team USA squad.

The next coach of the American squad will have his hands full, that is certain. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James most likely won't be playing four years from now in the Olympics. The new coach will have to manage a roster with several new faces. It will be a challenge, but one that many coaches would love to take on.

There are still several Team USA players that are likely to come back. This includes Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker and Anthony Davis, just to name a few. There are certainly going to be more candidates as the 2028 games get closer, but NBA fans will have plenty to discuss and debate with these two rumored candidates.

The 2028 Olympic games are going to be held in Los Angeles, California.