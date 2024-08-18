Despite assembling a roster often compared to the “Dream Team” of 1992, the 2024 Olympics version of Team USA sometimes struggled to live up to the great expectations placed upon them. Although the American All-Star roster ultimately won another gold medal, Carmelo Anthony, one of the most successful basketball Olympians of all time believes two teams, in particular, could cause issues in the near future: France and Canada.

Team USA did not match up with Canada during the 2024 Olympics, as the Canadians, who finished undefeated and atop their group, were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the French. As for France, the host country overcame a shaky start, including a near loss to Japan, and defeated Canada and World Cup champion Germany to advance to the final, where they met the United States.

While Team USA came away victorious this time, Anthony is excited about the future of international basketball.

Carmelo Anthony ‘excited' about Team USA challengers

Carmelo Anthony, who won three Olympic gold medals with the U.S. national team, said on ‘7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero,' a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, that he is eager to see San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and France try to take the mantle from the United States.

“France is developing into a basketball powerhouse,” Anthony said. “Which is why [Victor Wembanyama] came out after the game and said ‘I'm looking forward to 2028. This gives us four years to really develop — together — and I want to see what y'all bring to the table for that.’ That s**t gave me chills. What Bogdonavic did gave me chills. I want to see this against our team, 'cause you know why? I want to see who's ready to go into that well of greatness. I want to see who's going to take that challenge.”

There are other countries, namely Canada, that have the talent to challenge the Americans as well, Anthony said. Despite their medalless performance in Paris, the Canadians did keep the U.S. off of the medal stand at the FIBA World Cup last year.

“I don’t want to leave Canada out. I don't want to leave them out,” Anthony said. “They have an NBA roster, they just have to figure out what they gonna do. Because again, that just goes to show you, you can have all the talent and all the names in the world, but if that s**t don't fit, it ain't going work.”

As the game of basketball has progressed, the well of international talent has continued to grow deeper, with countries like Serbia (Nikola Jokic), Canada (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), and Greece (Giannis Antetokounmpo) all sporting NBA MVP candidates. Additionally, Luka Doncic and Slovenia, which did not qualify for these games, could cause potential issues for the Americans.