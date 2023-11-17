The Raptors success might be the looming reason why NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is not looking to expand in Vancouver and Montreal.

Adam Silver had disclosed a list of cities that might be getting NBA teams because of how good their fanbases are. With the exception of the Toronto Raptors, all teams in the association reside within the United States of America. The goal of making the game more accessible to the global community remains intact for the league despite this. Talks of having a team once again in Vancouver and expanding all the way to Montreal circulated among fans. But, the commissioner had to clarify a huge part of the statement his league has made, via The Raptors Show.

“I was talking about cities that have expressed their interest in having an NBA franchise. There are no active expansion discussions going on in the league right now,” were the words that Adam Silver dropped to douse water on plans to expand to Vancouver and Montreal.

The other city that was in talks to get an NBA team was Mexico City. However, Silver outlines how there is not much probability of adding another squad. It all had to do with the success of the Raptors.

“What else was said in that interview was that the Raptors have done a great job in becoming Canada's team. Of course, we used to have a team in Vancouver but once they left the market. But once they left the market, I think the Raptors really stepped up,” was how the NBA commissioner explained the inactive talks.

Will fans get more teams over time or are these teams going to be it when it is all said and done?