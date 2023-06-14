The Houston Rockets are dreaming of a scenario wherein James Harden gloriously returns to help lead his former team to an NBA title. After an ultimately disappointing season with the Philadelphia 76ers, the former MVP has now been linked to a potential reunion with the Rockets via NBA free agency — a notion that Harden himself has refused to deny.

You can be sure, however, that the Sixers will do everything they can to keep Harden in Philly. They like the Joel Embiid-James Harden combination over there and it seems likely that they will give their superstar duo at least one more chance this coming season. This could leave the Rockets with a gaping hole and a ton of cap space. Enter Austin Reaves.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Rockets appear to be keeping tabs on Reaves' situation with the Los Angeles Lakers, wherein he is expected to sign a big-money extension this summer. If for some reason, Reaves' negotiations with the Lakers fall through, Houston could emerge as a serious suitor for the 24-year-old guard:

“Should Harden not come to Houston, the Rockets are expected to have interest in Lakers restricted free agent Austin Reaves, I’m told,” Scotto said on a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast.

Kelly Iko, who serves as The Athletic's beat reporter for the Rockets, doubled down on the notion of Reaves taking his talents to Houston:

“Reaves is a guy they like a lot,” Iko said.

At the end of the day, the Lakers might not have enough cap room to secure Reaves to a new deal. This won't be an issue for the Rockets, who could potentially come and swoop in on the highly-touted Lakers stud.