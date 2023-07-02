The Portland Trail Blazers gave Jerami Grant a whopping five-year, $160 million contract to open free agency on Friday night. The next morning, Damian Lillard's trade demand went public, leading many to wonder what would happen with Grant. Would the Blazers dare change the terms of their agreement with Lillard on his way out?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Portland will not do that, instead intending to honor that contract agreement. However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype says Grant will be a “trade candidate to monitor down the line.”

It would have been a real bad look for the Blazers to withdraw the $160 million contract after the initial agreement. They gave Grant that hoping it would help convince Lillard to stick around, but that wasn't the case. Still, going back on their word like that would not have played well with other players and agents around the NBA.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But with Lillard set to depart, Grant's $160 million deal doesn't make much sense on Portland's books as the franchise goes into a rebuild. The forward will be much more useful elsewhere, so it would be no surprise to see the Blazers explore a trade once he's eligible. Scotto notes the Detroit Pistons, Grant's former team, and the Indiana Pacers as teams that had some level of interest in Grant in free agency.

One issue, though, is that this Grant contract is truly massive and a bit of an overpay. It could be more difficult to move it at such a big number. While Grant is a good player, he's better suited as a role player than one of a team's top options.

This will be an interesting situation to follow as part of the Damian Lillard trade saga.