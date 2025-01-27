Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is not merely celebrating his team's third Super Bowl appearance in eight years. He might also be looking to expand his vast portfolio. Lurie is interested in potentially purchasing the Boston Celtics, according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons. This would not be just another business venture for him, though. The C's are close to the billionaire's heart.

Lurie is a Boston, Massachusetts native who attended Clark University in Worcester, Boston University and Waltham's Brandeis University during his educational career. Naturally, the 73-year-old grew up a Celtics fan. His affinity for the area encouraged him to make a run at the New England Patriots in the 1990s, per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, before Robert Kraft ultimately won out.

Perhaps Lurie is motivated to close a deal for a Mass-based franchise this time around. With a $5.3 billion net worth, it remains to be seen if he possesses the resources to meet the Celtics' approximate $6 billion asking price. He sold an eight-percent share of the Eagles in December, indicating that he could be quite serious about this venture.

His passion for the team and area could inch him to the magic number, however. Current majority owner Wyc Grousbeck is aiming to sell 51 percent of the franchise this year and officially cede the rest in 2028.

The Celtics will draw substantial interest

Grousbeck and the Boston Basketball Partners hope to capitalize on the Celtics' recent championship success. By signing most of the players to contract extensions, including pillars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the organization is making itself more appealing to prospective buyers.

Jeffrey Lurie has overseen the Eagles' rise, which includes their first-ever Super Bowl title in 2017-18, and he could now be keen on taking over the reins of this incredibly auspicious era of Celtics basketball. Lurie would arguably be one of the more controversial options to claim ownership of the squad, as he has already left an imprint in Philly. The city will not love the idea of Eagles brass running the biggest thorn in the 76ers' side.

But the film and movie theater industry figure could try to smooth things over later if he so chooses. Boston's allure might be too powerful for Lurie to resist.