When Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave Jalen Hurts full endorsement after the NFC title win, it was one of the Eagles many secrets.

Sirianni's leadership.

Although he's had his moments during the season, what goes on in the locker room and daily was a crucial part of the Eagles' success. In Sirianni's fourth season, he's heading to Super Bowl LIX. It'll also be the second Super Bowl he's been to as a head coach.

This time, he has a new face, Saquon Barkley. His presence has lifted the Philadelphia rushing attack and allowed the offense to be created. However, the success doesn't have to do with on-the-field production. It's what goes on, off of it as well. Anonymous staffers told Sports Illustrated about his coaching style and how it has the Eagles where they are.

“He’s a connector of people,” texted one staffer. “Culture is all about playing together. The entire group is bought in, and winning and maximizing the moment we are in.”

The Eagles are where they are, thanks to Nick Sirianni

While the head coach can't control the exact plays on the field, he has a significant influence. As the previous staffer mentioned, Sirianni has established a culture in the City of Brotherly Love. It's one of camaraderie, love, toughness, and grit. After all, Sirianni and Hurts made Eagles history by being the first quarterback/head coach duo to be in two Super Bowls.

As a result, they're back in the Big Dance once again. Two more sources explained what makes the head coach so special, especially in crucial games.

“He preaches detail, detail, detail to players to such an extent that it really gets through to them to live,” texted another, who pointed to the defense punching the ball out repeatedly Sunday, and the offense avoiding false starts on its infamous sneaks as evidence.

“Nick is just an incredible leader,” added one of his coaches. “It’s the way he connects everyone on an individual level. Love his team meetings, brings the energy and focus for our team.”

The Eagles will look for redemption against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Two years ago, the Chiefs came away with the win. With some experience under his belt, Sirianni could close out Philadelphia's season with its first Super Bowl trophy since the 2017-18 season.

In the meantime, they'll have to go through the Chiefs first. Stopping a three-peat is tough, but Sirianni's leadership and culture could propel the Eagles into accomplishing a remarkable feat.