Brandon Ingram has been with the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of the 2019-20 season, the only year in which he was named an All-Star. Despite being in the NBA for seven seasons now, Ingram is still just 26 years old and remains one of the faces of the franchise alongside 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson.

Agreeing to a five-year, $158 million contract with New Orleans in 2020, Ingram has remained loyal to the Pelicans and is a big reason why they reached the playoffs in 2022. Even though they missed the postseason this past year, Ingram once again has the Pels in a prime spot to become a threat in the Western Conference. This is why the team is interested in inking him to another long-term deal.

However, it appears as if an extension before the start of the 2023-24 season is unlikely for Ingram and the team, as the star forward is wanting to capitalize on his future value. According to Christian Clark of The Times-Picayune, Ingram will wait until next summer before engaging in extension talks with the organization.

We have seen multiple instances through the years in which star players do not sign an extension right away, especially since they have a chance to increase the value of a new deal. Being named to the All-NBA team or winning the league's MVP award has a drastic effect on the amount of money one can make on a new contract in the league, which is one of the reasons why the Pelicans star is content waiting things out.

There is no rush to get a new deal done and as Clark states, there is an understanding between both parties that Ingram can significantly increase the value of a new contract with the team based on how he performs during the 2023-24 season.

The Pelicans went 42-40 a season ago, failing to make it back-to-back years in which they made the playoffs. This is a feat the organization has not achieved in over a decade.

Injuries derailed their hopes of being a real playoff threat in the Western Conference, as Ingram only played in a total of 45 games as a result of being injured. He managed to average 24.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game when on the court last year. Ingram is essential to the franchise's success and in order to once again contend for a playoff spot, the Pelicans will need him healthy and available alongside Williamson and CJ McCollum.

New Orleans will begin the new year on the road, as they will play the Memphis Grizzlies in FedEx Forum on October 25.