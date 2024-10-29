Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James has played just one game so far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and that was during the team's season-opening win at home over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct .23. Since then, the former USC Trojans guard has warmed LA's bench for three games in a row, including in Monday night's 109-105 road loss to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

However, there is a chance for him to make another heartwarming on-court moment with his dad, four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James when the Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers this coming Wednesday. Bronny, who is also said to be on the verge of getting sent to the G League to play for the South Bay Lakers, is rumored to have a good chance of appearing in the game versus the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — LeBron's old stomping grounds.

“The South Bay Lakers tip off their season Nov. 9, and sources confirm reports that Bronny will be there for that and spend the bulk of this season focusing on growing his game,” said Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints. “Sources have indicated the likelihood is pretty high that he'll play alongside his father in Cleveland,” Irwin added.

Bronny James to see action in Lakers-Cavs game?

Bronny, who was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft (55th overall) logged in just three minutes of action in the Minnesota game, going 0-for-2 from the field and grabbing a rebound in the short time he spent on the floor.

It would be another surreal moment for Bronny and LeBron if they played alongside each other in the Cavs game. Just being on the bench together for that contest would already make it meaningful for the first father-and-son duo to play in the same game in NBA history, given LeBron's history with Cleveland. Bronny, of course, is familiar with the location, having watched his father countless times before play at Cleveland's home.

LeBron had two stints with the Cavs and suited up for Cleveland a total of 11 seasons, including the 2015-16 campaign where he led the franchise to an improbable championship run.