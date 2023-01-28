As the New York Knicks continue to gauge the trade value of forward Cam Reddish, the Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as a suitor for the four-year pro, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

However, should the Knicks make a deal with the Bucks involving Reddish, there’s an interesting caveat: the Knicks will need Bucks sharpshooter Grayson Allen in return.

Milwaukee has been resistant to the idea of including Allen in a trade for Reddish, per Scotto.

“Instead, the Bucks have kicked around the idea of a 2023 second-round pick and salary fillers” such as George Hill or Serge Ibaka in trade talks with the Knicks, league sources told HoopsHype.

Reddish is one of the most popular trade targets in the NBA.

Although he is likely to be on his third team before turning 24-year-old following the NBA trade deadline, the question surrounding Reddish is about his mentality rather than his talent.

There’s no doubt that he’s capable of being a standout two-way player if given the opportunity. However, Reddish seemingly isn’t satisfied with anything less than star treatment, and that could rub plenty of potential trade partners the wrong way.

In a similar vein, what makes Allen expendable isn’t about his talent. Allen, now in his fifth season, is one of the best 3-point marksmen in the league. Shooting 39.5 percent from deep for his career, he’s knocking down 40.2 percent of his 3-pointers this season, his third career season shooting above 40 percent from three.

Nonetheless, the Bucks need to improve their frontcourt depth and locate a reliable shot-creator for their second unit. Reddish, though a streaky shooter, is more than capable of being the type of spark plug they’re missing on the bench.