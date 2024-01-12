A potential trade between the Bulls and the Hawks.

The NBA Trade Deadline is a little less than a month away on Feb. 8. Trade winds have already been swirling with names like Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray rumored to be on the move in a trade talks. Both the Bulls and Hawks have been disappointing this season and they could look to shake things up. In fact, both teams have reportedly had trade talks with the Bulls asking about a possible LaVine-Murray swap as per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Fischer reports that, “The Bulls have also inquired about Murray. . .as part of Chicago's exploratory efforts to return All-Star talent for LaVine. Yet those talks never gained much traction with the Hawks, sources said.”

There's no question that both Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray have some value around the league, but it appears as if they won't be traded for one another. Nevertheless, the Bulls and Hawks will certainly be teams to watch out for as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

A two-time All-Star, LaVine has played in 21 games for the Bulls this season and recently returned from injury. He's been averaging 20.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 34 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

A one-time All-Star, Murray has been averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 39.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.