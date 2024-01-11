Stephen Curry drops a hint.

It is safe to say that the Golden State Warriors no longer have the same punch as their dynastic versions.

With a 17-20 record following a brutal 141-105 beatdown at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, it's become even more apparent that it's not what it used to be for Golden State, which has also dropped six of its last eight outings. If they are to return to their lethal form, the Warriors likely have to pull some strings ahead of the trade deadline, something that Stephen Curry hinted at following the debacle in the Pelicans game.

“We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same, that’s the definition of insanity, right? Keep doing the same thing, expecting a different result,” the future Hall of Famer said during the postgame press conference (h/t 95.7 The Game).

Through 37 games in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, the Warriors find themselves sitting outside of the Play-in Tournament picture. The Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets have even better records than the Warriors, who are also being slowed down by injuries to Chris Paul and Gary Payton II. That's not to mention the absence of Draymond Green because of a suspension. On top of those is the decline in play of Klay Thompson and the inconsistency of Andrew Wiggins. Curry is still Curry, though, as he's averaging 26.7 points per game with a 39.8 percent shooting from behind the arc. Curry will probably not say it directly, but he needs help.

The Warriors' front office may have to make moves soon.