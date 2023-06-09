After making it to the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will now look to improve the roster further in hopes of getting to title contention real soon. While they are expected to explore all their options, however, they are also reportedly not closing the doors on possibly acquiring Donovan Mitchell.

To recall, the Knicks had interest in acquiring Mitchell from the Utah Jazz last offseason before the Salt Lake City franchise decided to send the explosive guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the time, even Mitchell thought his trade to his hometown team was a done deal, so it came as a shock when Utah opted to move him to Cleveland instead.

Mitchell has three years left in his contract, but the last one is a player option for the 2025-26 season. With that said, there's a possibility that they could pursue him once again real soon.

” … Mitchell's status will continue to bear watching over the next two years due to his ongoing flirtation with his hometown team,” Peter Botte of the New York Post wrote.

It should be noted that it's unlikely that the Knicks will try to trade for Donovan Mitchell this 2023 offseason, though. As Botte furthered in his report, “The Knicks will look elsewhere for a roster upgrade this summer, but revisiting a pursuit of Mitchell is something to keep an eye on in the near future.”

“For Game 3 when we came out…the noise…the fans…When they did the anthem bruh? That shit was crazy. That shit was crazy; like when they did the anthem, I was like ‘Damn, this shit is jumping.’ Like I was geeked” — Donovan Mitchell on the Garden playoff atmosphere pic.twitter.com/xYQhXf14QS — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 2, 2023

Donovan Mitchell will always be linked to the Knicks given his connection to the city. But when it comes to actually joining the team, it looks like fans will have to be a little more patient.