Versatile guard Josh Hart of the Portland Trail Blazers may be on the move before the NBA’s trade deadline, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams showing interest in the swingman, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

In addition to Hart, Jusuf Nurkic also appears to be another Blazers player that may be on the move before the deadline. Nurkic is currently out with a calf strain and he is not likely to return before the All-Star break. The Blazers may be willing to deal Nurkic for Jarred Vanderbilt of the Utah Jazz.

The trade deadline is February 9, and deals must be completed by 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hart was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to the Blazers at last year’s trade deadline. He has started 49 games this season and he is averaging 9.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers have been a streaky team this season, and they improved their record to 26-26 after a come-from-behind 124-116 victory over the Washington Wizards Friday night. Hart was particularly effective against the Wizards, scoring 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting to go with nine rebounds and two assists.

Portland has won three games in a row and the team has won 6 of its last 10 games. They will conclude a three-game road trip Saturday in Chicago.

The Cavs clearly could use a player like Josh Hart who can contribute in multiple areas on the offensive end while playing consistent defense. The Cavs have a 32-22 record and they are second in the Central Division of the Eastern Conference to the Milwaukee Bucks.