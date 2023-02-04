The Portland Trail Blazers remain on the road trip to take on the Chicago Bulls! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Bulls prediction and pick.

After a horrific first quarter against the Washington Wizards, the Blazers played the best remaining three quarters in a game as you can against a hot team. The Wizards had won five straight games and stormed out to a 36-19 lead after one period. However, Damian Lillard and company ended up winning 124-166 Friday night to stun the home crowd in DC. Portland improved to (26-26) on the season which places them 10th in the Western Conference.

The Chicago Bulls are close to breaking altogether. After blowing the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the end of February, they bounced back with a huge win over one of the worst teams in basketball, the Charlotte Hornets. Six players scored in double-figures to take down the struggling Hornets. The Bulls need to get back on track now or else they might miss the postseason. They are (24-27) which has them 10th in the East.

Here are the Blazers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Bulls Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +4 (-105)

Chicago Bulls: -4 (-114)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

TV: NBA Sports Chicago, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Blazers are dealing with some nagging injuries as the All-Star break is about to begin in a week. Jusuf Nurkic is expected to be be sidelined until after the break with a calf strain and Justise Winslow missed last night’s game with an ankle injury. Both are crucial to this team’s success, especially Nurkic who is one of the best overall big men in the NBA. The Blazers now don’t have a center for this game which could be a bad thing if Nikola Vucevic plays on the other side.

The Blazers can cover this spread if Lillard and Anfernee Simons have another huge night. They combined for 62 points while Josh Hart scored 21 himself. That’s a deadly shooting trio if they can keep that up, as Simons drained nine threes, yes nine threes in the win. Nothing a defense can do when a shooter is hot like that. On a back-to-back, I actually like the Blazers’ chances better than coming off an off-day.

Trendon Watford deserves praise for his performance off the bench as he went 9-12 with a season-high 21 points and five assists. He will be needed once again tonight.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago is also dealing with the injury bug. Lonzo Ball remains out and they desperately want to see him make his season debut sooner rather than later. They have the talent, they just need that extra spark to get them back on the right foot. Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are questionable for tonight while Vucevic is probable to play. That is a great sign as the big man has been great for them all year long averaging 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds.

Demar DeRozan has been the man once again in The Windy City. The newly named All-Star is averaging 26 points, 4.8 rebounds, and five assists on the year. Zach LaVine is behind him averaging 23.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. If he and DeRozan are on their game then it will be tough for the Blazers’ short-handed defense to stop them. Ayo Dosunmu is coming off a team-high 22 points in the win over the Hornets as he shot 90% from the field.

Final Blazers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This is expected to be a close game. You have to solid teams who aren’t playing at their full potential right now. Both are coming off a win so I’m taking the Blazers to cover four points on the road. This could be a high-scoring affair.

Final Blazers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Blazers +4 (-105); Over 235 (-110)