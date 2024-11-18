Under the terms of the new ‘Inside the NBA' deal with ESPN, the network will not be able to censor any of the show's hosts. For fans of the longtime program, that means beloved hot-take king Charles Barkley will be able to continue his gimmicks even under the Disney banner.

While the show will air on ESPN beginning in the 2025-2026 season, the editorial rights will remain with TNT Sports, per Front Office Sports. The deal included ESPN receiving the network rights to ‘Inside the NBA' in exchange for TNT Sports airing more Big 12 football and basketball games.

“TNT will maintain ‘complete editorial control' of the award-winning studio show,” Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported. “The outspoken Barkley (who’s repeatedly declared he’d never work for ESPN) will be free to say whatever he wants.”

Per McCarthy, Barkley will remain an employee of TNT Sports, along with co-hosts Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith. Therefore, they will be able to take on other assignments from their parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, and not ESPN. Their main studio will remain in Atlanta.

The agreement puts an end to the Warner Bros. Discovery lawsuit. At the end of the 2024-2025 season, TNT will no longer air NBA games.

Will Charles Barkley continue to be on ‘Inside the NBA?'

While it is widely assumed that the entire ‘Inside the NBA' crew will remain intact as a part of TNT Sports' deal with ESPN, Charles Barkley briefly contemplated retirement at the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Barkley said on-air during the 2024 NBA Finals that he would be done with television at the end of the season “no matter what.”

However, Barkley has since backtracked on that comment and confirmed that he would not retire. The former 11-time All-Star said that he would remain with TNT Sports for the remainder of his current contract. Barkley has explicitly stated that he would not work for any other company, likely a part of the reason TNT remains in control of his contract and not ESPN.

After Barkley announced his short-lived retirement, Johnson confirmed that he would remain with TNT Sports through the transition. O'Neal and Smith were undecided on their decisions, though the outcome of the new deal likely keeps the four co-hosts together for the time being.