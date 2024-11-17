The future of “Inside the NBA” has been in jeopardy after Turner lost media rights to NBA games to other platforms, including ESPN. After months of uncertainty, the future of the iconic show has been decided with a lawsuit settlement between Warner Bros' Discovery, which is the parent of Turner and TNT Sports, and the NBA, according to a briefing from the Wall Street Journal.

“Warner Bros. Discovery has settled its breach of contract lawsuit against the National Basketball Association, an agreement that will keep the company in business with the league for at least the next decade, people familiar with the matter said,” Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal wrote on Saturday.

“The accord gives Warner Bros. Discovery the ability to develop new shows with NBA content in the U.S. and abroad, and international NBA rights in parts of Northern Europe and Latin America excluding Mexico and Brazil. The deal is expected to be announced early next week.”

Furthermore, Warner Bros. struck a separate deal with Disney to license Inside the NBA to ESPN and ABC, the WSJ further noted. The news comes as a great relief to NBA fans who have enjoyed Inside the NBA over the years, which has partially been led by Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

In June of 2024, Barkley announced that he was retiring from television. However, reports have indicated that the former NBA star and commentator will be remaining with TNT.

“[TNT] is the only place for me. I have to say… I've been impressed by the leadership team who is fighting hard and have been aggressive in adding new properties to TNT Sports, which I am very excited about… I'm going to give my all as we keep [fans] entertained for years to come, Barkley said in a statement, per ESPN.

Now that Inside the NBA's license is shifting to ESPN and ABC, it is unclear if Barkley and the rest of the crew will migrate with the show.