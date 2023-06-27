Much has been made about one of Chris Paul's first interviews after news broke that he had been traded to the Golden State Warriors. It was a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world, and it definitely drew all sorts of reactions from fans. For his part, CP3 did not seem delighted in the aforementioned interview, which had some supporters jumping to conclusions about Paul's true feelings on the trade.

Before anything else, here is a clip of the aforementioned interview:

Chris Paul reacts to being traded to the Golden State and says he’s excited to help the Warriors win games 🤩 He also mentions that he’s already spoken with Steph Curry and that the two had a ‘good’ talk 👀 (via @scott_fowler)pic.twitter.com/hpuqlobPdh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

My personal take on this interview is that Chris Paul just wasn't in the best of moods in this particular interview. It would be wrong to misconstrue this as the 12-time All-Star showing his disappointment in his trade to the Warriors. Well, this hasn't stopped the fans from clowning CP3 for his reaction here:

This man is not excited at all😂😭 — (Chef Curry) (@Baby_face_Goat_) June 22, 2023

his answer was as dry as Atacama Desert we cooked — max (@bigsteph_in) June 22, 2023

He looks about as happy as us fans do. — Annie (@AnnieRL333) June 23, 2023

Now that the dust has somewhat settled on this landscape-shifting deal, NBA insider Chris Haynes has provided some insight into Paul's true feelings on his Warriors trade:

“I can tell you right now, he's excited,” Haynes said. “He's excited about this opportunity. He's excited to be able to play with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.”

Haynes also said that CP3 has been in touch with Steph and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. I guess we can assume that he's already discussed his role with the squad now that he's taking his talents to The Bay, and for all intents and purposes, it sounds like the 38-year-old is very much looking forward to the opportunity to finally win that elusive championship.