James Harden may be the highest-valued free agent this offseason. However, with the 33-year-old not only looking for a lucrative contract but to be in championship contention, the number of teams that make sense for him are limited.

“From James' perspective,” according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, “there were always a few options. Phoenix was always an option. Another team that I've heard recently that is a dark horse… is actually the Los Angeles Clippers.”

While the Phoenix Suns would have been an enticing option for Harden, with Iko noting that the Arizona State alum has a house in Phoenix, the Suns opting to make a trade for Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal keeps them from acquiring Harden.

The Los Angeles Clippers are an interesting option, although there are questions about what kind of return Harden could net the Sixers in a sign-and-trade. Sixers president Daryl Morey would no doubt ask for Paul George, whose trade value the Clippers are rumored to have inquired about. However, Clippers president Lawrence Frank would just as well prefer to build a Big 3 of Harden, George and Kawhi Leonard.

A trio that could legitimately challenge the newly built Big 3 of the Phoenix Suns. The reigning NBA champions in the Denver Nuggets. The Boston Celtics' superteam.

In that event, L.A. might have to get creative. Well, unless the prospect of acquiring a high-level two-way wing in Norman Powell is enough to make Morey help facilitate the trade.

One of the most interesting stories in NBA history, the James Harden saga continues.