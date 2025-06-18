Desmond Bane wasted no time embracing his new surroundings in Orlando, and the newly acquired Magic guard didn’t hold back when comparing his current practice facility to the one he left behind in Memphis.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday during his introductory press conference, Bane praised the Orlando Magic’s AdventHealth Training Center and offered a pointed description of the Grizzlies’ previous facility.

“It’s different, bro,” Bane said. “The one in Memphis we ain’t have not one window… we joked around and called it the dungeon, but this is a breath of fresh air.”

"This facility is different, the one in Memphis didn't have one window…we called it the Dungeon" "This is a breathe of fresh air, you can literally go outside and get a breathe of fresh air" "The people is what's really going to make this place special" -Desmond Bane

Bane elaborated on the difference, pointing to the new building’s amenities and atmosphere.

“I mean you literally could step outside and get a breath of fresh air and eat on the patio,” he said. “I mean there’s indoor, outdoor training facility. You know all the bells and whistles are in here and it’s great, but I feel like the people is really what’s going to make this place special.”

Desmond Bane praised Magic facility long before Grizzlies trade

The Magic acquired Bane on Father’s Day in a blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The deal sent Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and one pick swap to Memphis in exchange for the 26-year-old guard.

Bane, who averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals on 48.4% shooting from the field and 39.2% from three-point range last season, is expected to take on a key role in Orlando’s backcourt alongside the franchise’s young core.

While his praise for the Magic’s facility may seem fresh, Bane’s admiration dates back several years. In August 2022, following the unveiling of the AdventHealth Training Center, he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “THIS IS WHAT WE NEED !”

In 2022, Bane posted: "This is what we need" about the Orlando Magic facilities.

The Magic opened the $70 million facility that summer. The 130,000-square-foot building features two full-size courts, a hydrotherapy area, a rooftop terrace, and direct connections to the AdventHealth medical team. It was designed to be one of the most advanced performance centers in professional sports.

With Bane now in the fold, the Magic continue to add experience, scoring, and leadership to a growing roster focused on taking the next step in the Eastern Conference.