ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings earned an 80-71 win on Tuesday night against the Golden State Valkyries. The victory represented Dallas' second win of the 2025 WNBA season. It was also their first win at home in 2025. Paige Bueckers, who led Dallas with 20 points, warned the Wings about falling into complacency following the much-needed victory.

“It means a lot,” Bueckers told reporters. “Especially at home, the way the crowd supported us tonight… Was our sixth woman on the court. They just have stuck with us through the wins and the losses, they continue to show their support and it means a lot to get one here. But it also just means that we want to keep building off of this.

“We don't want to get complacent with, I mean, our second win of the season. We want to continue to keep building, keep progressing and really just build off the energy and effort that we played with tonight. I think if we continue to do that then great things will happen. And the rest will take care of itself.”

The Wings are now just 2-11 overall. Still, Dallas could find a rhythm and make things interesting in the standings. Defeating a team like the Valkyries — who entered play with a 5-5 record — could spark a confidence boost.

“Like Paige said, we don't want to get complacent with this just being our second win,” Myisha Hines-Allen added. “We want to keep building on this. We got a tough Connecticut team coming up. So we're just looking towards that team right now.”

The Wings feature a talented team. They have not played up to their expectations yet, but Tuesday's win could prove to be a turning point.

Dallas' next game is scheduled for Friday night against the Sun in Connecticut. The Wings earned a 109-87 win in Connecticut back on May 27, so they would love to get the job done once again this time around.