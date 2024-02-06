PJ Tucker is actively looking for a trade

PJ Tucker has played in just 12 games since being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers, and he reportedly is “actively trying to get traded,” according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

PJ Tucker went to the Clippers from the 76ers along with James Harden. Now, Tucker is out of the rotation and is playing the mentor role with younger players on the team, but he wants to be moved and play, according to Youngmisuk.

With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching on Thursday, time is ticking for the Clippers to move Tucker somewhere. Tucker is an experienced player who has been a part of many contending teams before, and won the 2021 NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tucker could provide experienced guard play off the bench for a team if they need it. It will be interesting to see if there are any takers for him before Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline.

At the beginning of the year before the James Harden trade, Tucker was in the starting lineup for the 76ers, and was a key piece for them the season before. He was also a key part of the rotation for the Miami Heat in 2021-2022. Being 38 years old now, there might be some skepticism around the league regarding what he can provide a contender, especially not being able to crack the rotation with the Clippers.

Regardless, Tucker hopes that some team out there will value his play and look to acquire him ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday.