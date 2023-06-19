All eyes have been on the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard for quite some time now, as trade discussions involving the seven-time All-Star continue to be at the forefront of everyone's minds. With Bradley Beal being dealt to the Phoenix Suns over the weekend though, Lillard trade rumors will begin to form will full-force, especially with the 2023 NBA Draft set to take place on Thursday.

While he has not requested a trade, Lillard's future with the Blazers continues to be very much in question. Should he be dealt, the entire landscape of the NBA could be changed and right now, there is no clear answer on what Portland is thinking.

Recently appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, NBA insider Shams Charania discussed where trade talks surrounding the Trail Blazers star are at and why Portland has to ultimately make their decision first.

“Right now, it's really up to Portland,” Charania stated. “Damian Lillard has really left it up to Portland. He wants to be there, he wants that team to get better. They have the No. 3 pick in the draft, they have the 23rd pick in the draft, they have Anfernee Simons. What can you go get in the marketplace that will make this team better? If nothing comes about, I do think Damian Lillard will have to look very hard at his future in Portland.”

It really does seem like an answer on Lillard's future in Portland could come in the next few days, especially with the draft being on Thursday. The Trail Blazers obviously want their star guard to stay, but should they be unable to improve their overall roster to the point where they can contend in the playoffs, then keeping Lillard may not make the most sense.

“If they do make the team better between now and Thursday, and on Thursday night, then I think you'll see Damian Lillard be there,” Charania continued. “So as much as I think people want to see Damian Lillard make a decision, I really think its on Portland. The ball is in Portland's court.”

Time will tell what the future holds for the Trail Blazers and Lillard, but the one thing that is clear is that the superstar wants to win right now. If Portland cannot present a path to doing so, Lillard will become the most highly sought after player this NBA offseason.