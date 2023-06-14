The Portland Trail Blazers would “be pleased” to select either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.

The Blazers have to decide if they will keep the No. 3 pick and rebuild or trade it for contending purposes. Givony and Woo said Portland is doing its “due diligence” by bringing in Amen and Ausar Thompson, Henderson and Cam Whitmore, among others, for private workouts.

“Portland will continue to explore trade opportunities until it is on the clock for this pick, but it seems the team will be pleased to select either Miller or Henderson,” the ESPN story said.

“Henderson's outstanding workout in Charlotte (with the Hornets) indicates he's very much in play at No. 2 despite Miller continuing to be the favorite there. Miller will be in Portland soon to also make his case for being the No. 3 pick.”

The Blazers' interest in selecting at No. 3 might not sit well with superstar Damian Lillard, who reportedly made his case with the team's front office to make important moves this offseason.

Lillard is yet to request a trade from Portland. However, TNT's Chris Haynes said if the Blazers keep the pick, he thinks “a serious conversation” will be had between Lillard and Portland about parting ways.

Damian Lillard is in the second-to-last year of his contract. He is set to earn $45,640,084 this season.

If the Trail Blazers moved on from Lillard, Haynes said they could move him to the Brooklyn Nets or Miami Heat.