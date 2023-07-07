When and where will Damian Lillard be traded? There's a myriad of possible answers to those questions. While the Portland Trail Blazers will ultimately make those decisions, the latest betting odds might give an indication regarding which outcomes for Lillard are the most likely.

There are Damian Lillard trade odds for his next team and if he'll be traded anytime soon at sportsbetting.ag. You can even bet on which reporter will break the trade or if Lillard will hold out in the event that the Blazers don't make a deal. There's been speculation that Lillard might just stay home if he's not sent to the Miami Heat, his strongly preferred destination.

Because the Heat are viewed as such favorites to acquire the Blazers' star, there are odds for Lillard's next team if it isn't Portland or Miami. The Brooklyn Nets top the list with +150 odds. The Boston Celtics are second with +250 odds to be Lillard's next team. The New York Knicks (+400), Philadelphia 76ers (+600) and Toronto Raptors (+700) are the only other teams with better than +1200 odds.

Lillard has indicated that the Nets would be his second choice for a trade destination. He reportedly doesn't want to be traded to the Celtics, though Boston theoretically could have the motivation and the assets to make the Blazers an enticing offer.

Lillard has -250 odds to be traded in July. The odds of the Blazers trading the seven-time All-Star after July are +170. Lillard is a -300 favorite to not hold out if he's stuck in Portland. The offshore sportsbook sets the odds of Lillard holding out at +200.

The Athletic's Shams Charania is given the best chance to break the news of a Lillard trade with +110 odds. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is up next at +115. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes has +575 odds.