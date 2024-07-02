LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are quickly running out of options to reshape their heavily flawed roster as the NBA offseason moves into July. The Lakers have already swung and missed on free agents like Klay Thompson and James Harden–players James reportedly would have taken a pay cut on his next contract for–and the team now figures to begin exploring trade scenarios involving some key pieces in order to maximize their chances of competing in a heavily crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

One notable name still on the free agent market is that of Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, a player who in some respects could make sense in a Lakers jersey. However, recently, NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report broke down how past contract negotiations in previous years between the two sides may play a role in DeRozan's hesitancy to join the purple and gold now.

“I remember a couple years ago DeMar, he was led to believe that he was going to be a Laker before he signed his deal with the Chicago Bulls,” reported Haynes on the This League Uncut Podcast. “Something happened last minute, DeMar has always, whenever he’s kind of talked about it, he never gives too many details but he gives you enough to know that something went down that he didn’t appreciate. There’s still as of right now, nothing going on. DeMar is kind of in limbo right now because Chicago there trying to move off of Zach Lavine’s deal.”

Haynes also broke down the challenges that potential DeRozan suitors face in trying to sign him.

“A team’s going to have to get really creative if they want to try to offer DeRozan something more than the mid level exception,” reported Haynes. “So would a sign and trade get a 3 year deal, I know DeRozan would probably be amendable to taking on a 1 year deal, so the money, I just don’t see him taking the full mid level exception which is at $13 million, I don’t see him doing that right now, so teams are going to have to get creative.”

Would DeRozan work in LA?

While DeRozan remains a talented scorer who averaged north of 24 points per game last year with the Bulls, he may not quite fit from a philosophical standpoint with what new Lakers head coach JJ Redick is trying to do. A large part of the draw with Redick is his knowledge of analytics and the way the game is played in the modern NBA, and a large part of the appeal with DeRozan is that he is a retro, 1990's like scorer who never abandoned his love of the mid range and is very hesitant to let the three ball fly.

On paper, those two philosophies might not match up perfectly, but there is something to be said about the pure scoring punch that DeRozan would provide around James and Davis, something that has been desperately needed over the last couple of seasons.