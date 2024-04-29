Rumors are already swirling after the Phoenix Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Kevin Durant was reportedly not content with his role on the team. Frank Vogel is rumored to be on the hot seat. And now Stephen A. Smith is linking Devin Booker to New York.
“From what I'm being told, I don't know if it will ever happen, Devin Booker wants to be in New York,” Smith said on ESPN, via ClutchPoints. “That's what I'm being told. That's what I'm being told. Now, he might deny it. I haven't spoken to him. I'm just telling you the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother wanna be in New York. So if you're Phoenix, you got at least two people, probably three who are all getting paid about $150 million combined, don't want to be there.”
It should be noted that Smith is a New York Knicks fan. Smith did not specifically mention the Knicks in his quote, but he probably is not talking about the Brooklyn Nets. Although that is possible.
Nevertheless, if the rumors about Durant's frustration and Booker's desire to join another team are true, then the Suns may be in trouble. Of course, these are also only rumors. Only Durant and Booker truly know their honest feelings at the moment.
Will Devin Booker leave Suns?
Booker is under contract through the 2027-28 season. His contract is set to increase annually over the next few years, per Spotrac. So with his average salary sitting around $55 million until 2028, would a team be willing to take on his contract should Booker request a trade?
Booker will not turn 28 years old until October. He is already a four-time All-Star. Booker averaged 27.1 points per game on 49.2 percent field goal and 36.4 percent three-point shooting in 2023-24. He added 4.5 rebounds and a career-high 6.9 assists per outing.
In other words, teams will probably be interested in acquiring Booker if he requests a trade.
Booker may still end up remaining in Phoenix, though. Rumors do not always result in change.
The Suns have disappointed in the postseason ever since reaching the NBA Finals in 2021 and Booker wants to win a championship. If Phoenix continues to fall short in the playoffs, then perhaps he will consider leaving at some point down the road.
“I want to win (a championship),” Booker said after the Suns' Game 4 defeat. “It's a tough league. At the end of all this, there's gonna be one winner, and everybody that doesn't win is gonna go into somewhat of a panic mode and feel like they have to make changes… I think over time, experience is the best teacher. The more that you can spend time together, feel this hurt together and go through it together, the better off you are in the future.”
For now, the assumption is that Booker and Durant will lead Phoenix once again during the 2024-25 campaign. However, anything can happen during the offseason. If one of the stars requests to be moved, the other may follow.