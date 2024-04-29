The Phoenix Suns saw their postseason come to an end with a four-game sweep at the expense of the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a disappointing finish for a Suns team full of stars and given NBA title aspirations from the get-go. Now, rumors are swirling about the future of this team, including players such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.
The latest betting odds have the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors as the favorites to land Beal if the Suns decide to trade him, per BetOnline. Here are the top teams in the list:
- Los Angeles Lakers: +500
- Golden State Warriors: +600
- Philadelphia 76ers: +800
- New York Knicks: +900
- Orlando Magic: +1000
- Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets: +1200
It remains to be seen what the Suns do regarding Beal and the other stars, and head coach Frank Vogel. But, a loss in the first round after putting together a talented Big 3 is not what anybody envisioned, so there could be a series of changes going on this offseason in Phoenix.
Bradley Beal rumors ignite once again
For what seems like the 5th season in a row, rumors are swirling about the future of Bradley Beal. His ending with the Washington Wizards was questionable. Ultimately, the Suns were able to strike a deal to bring him into town. But, a year later, his future remains murky.
The Lakers are once again a destination for Beal, something that is nothing new after years of him being linked to LA. On the Lakers front, it remains to be seen what they decide to do. There have been sparks of rumors involving LeBron James and what will happen with him this summer. But, in a scenario where LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still together and Beal comes to town, that would put them as an instant contender in the Western Conference.
The Warriors are another intriguing landing spot for Beal. Klay Thompson's future with the team is up in the air, and there's a chance he ends up leaving for the first time in his NBA career. The Warriors lost in the play-in tournament to the Sacramento Kings, just two years after winning the NBA title, so there could be changes in Golden State as well.
The other teams with the highest odds on this list are all from the Eastern Conference. Each one of them would be an interesting fit for Beal and a return to the East after spending his entire time with the Wizards before going to Phoenix.
With the Suns' playoff run officially coming to an end, it will be an offseason full of rumors and potentially some big changes.