Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA, and he is a big reason why the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the league this year. Morant is averaging over 20 points per game, and the Grizzlies are currently in second place in the Western Conference as we approach the home stretch of the regular season. Morant has been with the Grizzlies for his entire career, and he is a major part of the organization. However, there are rumors floating around that he could be a potential trade candidate this offseason.

The Grizzlies wouldn't be where they are right now without Ja Morant, but that doesn't mean that a trade won't happen. We've already seen some crazy trades this season, and one NBA executive believes that Morant could be someone to watch, according to The Ringer's Howard Beck.

“I'm constantly checking in with executives around trade deadline about like, okay, what we saw, what we didn't see, what's next, and in this league, you are always, always, always on the lookout for who's the next wave of stars that are going to get dealt, right?” Beck said during an episode of the show. “And somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja [Morant] this summer.”

There isn't a lot of traction to these rumors at this point, but that could change once the postseason rolls around. This Grizzlies team is having an outstanding regular season, but if they don't make a deep playoff run, Memphis could be looking to trade Morant.

“They're just deep enough into the Ja Morant life cycle, and also the Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. grouping,” Beck continued. “And like you know, they're young enough, they should have plenty of runway. But again, in this league, you never have as much runway as you think you're going to have. And Ja's obviously had some issues. Everything's been fine for a while here. So not to overplay stuff from a year and a half, two years ago, but at a certain point, teams will pivot. And, you know, there's always… for everything we know publicly, there's always a little bit that's going on below the surface too. So I would just, like, I'm not saying it's going to happen. I'm not saying it should happen. I'm just saying it's one of those things I'm just kind of keeping an eye on if they were to flame out early.”

Right now, it's too early to get wrapped into rumors about the offseason if you're a Grizzlies fan. Ja Morant is one of the best players on one of the best teams in the NBA right now, and it's an exciting time for Memphis.