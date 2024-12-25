NBA teams are looking to improve their roster through trades around this time of the season, but there are also some players in the G-League to take into account. This year, Nassir Little is the player that teams have an eye on, according to Marc Stein.

“On the other side of that matchup, meanwhile, league sources say Sioux Falls forward Nassir Little has drawn significant attention from NBA teams after his strong performances both in Orlando and throughout this early season,” Stein wrote.

“Portland selected Little at No. 25 overall out of North Carolina way back in 2019, but the 6-foot-5 wing amazingly won't turn 25 until after the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Stein continued. He's also fully healthy now after various injuries gave some teams pause last season when Little's modest $6.25 million salary made him one of Phoenix's few tradable contracts this time a year ago. Now Little stands as one of the premier wing defenders in the G League. He could provide instant production to a team on a lower dollar figure and possesses still-untapped upside with first-round pedigree.”

There's a chance that Little can get a call-up to the NBA in the next few weeks, and he could be a nice depth piece for a team looking for defense.

Ex Suns' player Nassir Little could get an opportunity soon

Nassir Little was just in the league and was traded last season to the Phoenix Suns with Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, and Keon Johnson a part of the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton to the Trail Blazers.

Little showed during his time in the league that he can be a plus defender while knocking down three-pointers, which is a major skill in the NBA. Many teams are looking for 3-and-D players, as their some of the most valuable players in the league. For a team that is looking to make the playoffs, Little could be a piece on the team that they can go to when they need a stop in crucial moments in the game.

Young or rebuilding teams may also be interested in Little's services as well, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was given an opportunity in that situation.

With Little still being able to work on his game in the G-League, he may have improved since being on an NBA team, and that's what coaches would love to see from him.