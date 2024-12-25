While the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine are reportedly engaging in trade talks, including a potential deal with the Denver Nuggets, Lonzo Ball could be on the move. The Bulls could soon be gauging Ball’s trade value for a potential reserve to add to their 2024-25 roster. After trading DeMar DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings during the offseason, Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas could be going through the beginning stages of a full-blown fire sale.

However, before engaging in trade talks with Chicago, the next step is proving that Lonzo’s health isn’t a long-term concern, per the Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Cowley.

“The Bulls would love to get the key reserve showing he can stay healthy long term, especially since he’s missed 18 games already, but until they can do that, Ball trade rumors are more speculation than anything,” Cowley said. “A solid next few weeks from Ball could start generating some interest, especially because he is working on an expiring contract, and all the Bulls would be looking to do is swap an expiring contract as well as grabbing a few possible second rounders in the deal.”

Lonzo Ball gets completely honest on Bulls’ minutes’ restriction

Twelve games into his 2024-25 campaign, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball averages 5.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 17.5 minutes. In a recent appearance on retired guard Gilbert Arenas’ Gil’s Arena podcast, Ball talked about his minutes restriction.

While it’s still relatively early in his regular season, Ball says the Bulls are taking things one week at a time.

“Honestly, man, it’s a week-by-week process,” Ball said. “So we started at what, fourteen? Now we up to twenty. I feel like the impact I can make on the game, there’s a lot I can do in twenty minutes. So honestly, right now, I feel comfortable at twenty, so we’ll probably be there for a minute. Obviously, I want to get it lifted off, but also want to play as many games as I can.

“The internal discussion is, you know, we don’t want to play one night for thirty-five minutes, and then I’m out for the next two weeks if I could just keep playing 20. Keep me productive on the court and doing my thing with the minutes I have, and I have no problem coming off the bench, man, and just trying to help the team out, to be honest,” Ball concluded.

The Bulls face the Hawks on Thursday.