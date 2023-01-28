In a money conscious league, it’s only fitting that Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet knows his worth.As the veteran dialogues with the Raptors front office about a contract extension, he “denied reports that he turned down a four-year, $113 million extension from the Raptors before the season,” per Fox Sports’ Rich Bucher.Explaining his stance, VanVleet says there was “no ‘formal’ offer” from the Raptors. Nonetheless, Bucher reports that “indications are that Van Vleet wants a deal comparable to the four-year, $130 million one Tyler Herro signed with the Miami Heat.”FVV has been the Raptors starter since the 2019-20 season, averaging 19.3 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game while playing staunch defense. However, despite being an above-average 3-point shooter, he’s only shot 40.0 percent from the field during that stretch. His struggles as a finisher as a 6-foot-1 guard without elite athleticism or a reliable floater are well-known and are what truly separate him from many the stars at his position.While VanVleet may desire the type of payday that Herro had, he’s also having his worst season in four years. The 28-year-old is averaging 19.3 points per game but shooting just 39.4 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3-point range.For comparison, Herro is averaging 20.2 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent shooting from 3-point range this season. The gap between their efficiency isn’t astronomical but its significant and when factoring in Herro being five years younger than VanVleet, Steady Freddy may need to reassess who his contract should compare to.
In a money conscious league, it’s only fitting that Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet knows his worth.
As the veteran dialogues with the Raptors front office about a contract extension, he “denied reports that he turned down a four-year, $113 million extension from the Raptors before the season,” per Fox Sports’ Rich Bucher.
Explaining his stance, VanVleet says there was “no ‘formal’ offer” from the Raptors. Nonetheless, Bucher reports that “indications are that Van Vleet wants a deal comparable to the four-year, $130 million one Tyler Herro signed with the Miami Heat.”
FVV has been the Raptors starter since the 2019-20 season, averaging 19.3 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game while playing staunch defense. However, despite being an above-average 3-point shooter, he’s only shot 40.0 percent from the field during that stretch. His struggles as a finisher as a 6-foot-1 guard without elite athleticism or a reliable floater are well-known and are what truly separate him from many the stars at his position.
While VanVleet may desire the type of payday that Herro had, he’s also having his worst season in four years. The 28-year-old is averaging 19.3 points per game but shooting just 39.4 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3-point range.
For comparison, Herro is averaging 20.2 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent shooting from 3-point range this season. The gap between their efficiency isn’t astronomical but its significant and when factoring in Herro being five years younger than VanVleet, Steady Freddy may need to reassess who his contract should compare to.