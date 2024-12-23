The Miami Heat are reportedly not rushing to get rid of Jimmy Butler even though a trade involving the aging star seems all but inevitable.

Over the past few weeks, Butler has been at the center of trade rumors, with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors being mentioned as either desired or potential landing spots. However, the Heat, which have until the February trade deadline to move Butler this season, are confident that even if they do not trade Butler before then that they will have the opportunity to do so over the summer or during next season.

“The Heat have slumped to a worrisome 13-13, but they continue to transmit calm and patience when it comes to the Butler situation,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on his Substack. “As covered here on Dec. 14, Miami is extremely confident that Butler won't be able to leave in free agency this summer — if he indeed goes through with bypassing his $52.4 million player option for next season — without the Heat's help in a sign-and-trade.”

Miami is right to have confidence that Butler, who turns 36 before next season, will pick up his massive option even if he is not content with the Heat (or vice versa). Unless Butler feels he can get a long-term extension elsewhere, like possibly spreading out more than $100 million over two or three years, he will very likely elect to guarantee himself $52.4 million.

Additionally, Stein added that there is only one team in the NBA currently projected to have the room to make a long-term extension play for Butler.

“Only Brooklyn is currently on course to have the sort of salary cap space required to sign Butler outright in the summer,” Stein said, “and few are projecting the Nets — who just shipped Dennis Schröder to Golden State and are expected to soon shed additional veterans with the hope of improving their draft prospects in June — to mount a free agent run at a thirtysomething. Butler, six times an All-Star, turned 35 in September.

That leaves Butler and the Heat stuck together for the time being, although that could change if another large-salary player becomes available on the trade market or either Miami or the team it is trading with decides to slash salary on its roster, giving them the ability to move a player making as much as Butler is.

This season's NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6, giving the Heat 45 days to move Butler. If they choose not to, the six-time All-Star will have to make his more than $50 million decision by the June 29 option deadline.