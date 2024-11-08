With the Milwaukee Bucks currently struggling to start the season, trade rumors have heated up, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's name has come up in them. There are several teams reportedly monitoring the situation, including the New York Knicks.

Last week, Marc Stein mentioned that the Knicks could be in play for Antetokonmpo after trading for Karl-Anthony Towns, but now it's looking like it's unlikely that they'll do it.

“According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, they’ve been viewed as a credible suitor for the Greek Freak — at least they were before acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns — along with the Warriors, Nets and Heat,” New York Post's Stefan Bondy said. “The insurmountable obstacle now for the Knicks is they already unloaded the most valuable assets, minus Jalen Brunson, to acquire Towns, OG Anunoby and especially Mikal Bridges.

“As a result, a source declared the Knicks’ chances of dealing for Antetokounmpo as ‘very unlikely.' Their offer would get blown away by the competition.”

The Knicks used all of their assets to go after Towns and Bridges this offseason, and there's a good chance that it would take a lot to get Antetokounmpo, even trading one of those two players.

Knicks mentioned as potential Giannis Antetokounmpo destination

Last week, Marc Stein noted that with the recent Karl-Anthony Towns trade by the New York Knicks, there were rumors that he could be a part of an Antetokounmpo pursuit.

“The Knicks, meanwhile, were mentioned more often in recent months than the Heat or Warriors as a potential down-the-road trade suitor for Antetokounmpo … albeit before their late-September acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota,” Stein wrote. “I've heard more than one rival team since the trade, mind you, wonder aloud about whether having a player of Towns' caliber on the roster for a potential future Antetokounmpo offer was among the Knicks' motivations for giving in on their long-held reluctance to include Donte DiVincenzo in trade talks with the Timberwolves and push for that deal's completion when they did on top of New York's obvious need for a frontline center.”

As of now, it looks like the Bucks aren't interested in trading Antetokounmpo, and they may never be unless he requests one himself. The team is off to a slow start, but they still have the talent to make a run and still be a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounpo also seems happy to be on the Bucks, and he could finish his career there, but first, they have to start winning again.