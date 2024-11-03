With the Milwaukee Bucks struggling early in the season, there have been rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly requesting a trade in the future.

There have been a few teams that have been mentioned in an Antetokounmpo pursuit over the years, including the New York Knicks. Now, with the recent Karl-Anthony Towns trade, there are rumors that the trade could be a part of an Antetokounmpo pursuit, according to Marc Stein.

“The Knicks, meanwhile, were mentioned more often in recent months than the Heat or Warriors as a potential down-the-road trade suitor for Antetokounmpo … albeit before their late-September acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota,” Stein wrote. “I've heard more than one rival team since the trade, mind you, wonder aloud about whether having a player of Towns' caliber on the roster for a potential future Antetokounmpo offer was among the Knicks' motivations for giving in on their long-held reluctance to include Donte DiVincenzo in trade talks with the Timberwolves and push for that deal's completion when they did on top of New York's obvious need for a frontline center.