Over the past few months, rumors have surfaced stating that the Atlanta Hawks could be willing to make some significant changes to their roster in an effort to surround cornerstone Trae Young with better-fitting talents. Though they've already done away with long-rumored trade asset John Collins, seeing the other big name rumored to be on the block in Dejounte Murray be traded this summer doesn't seem to be a realistic possibility.

At least, that's what Matt Moore of Action Network seems to believe, as he poured cold water on the rather buzz-worthy rumbling in a recent report.

“I have heard a surprising number of rumors about Dejounte Murray being available from the Hawks. Given that they gave up five picks for Trae Young’s very good friend last summer, I’m a bit skeptical of these rumors,” Moore wrote.

Many are of the assumption that though unlikely, a trade involving Dejounte Murray heading outbound could prove to be a real possibility, as he's arguably the best trade chip the Hawks have at their disposal that's not named Trae Young.

Easily one of the best two-way backcourt talents in the game today, the do-it-all backcourt talent has posted stellar averages of 20.8 points, 7.6 assists, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field over the last two seasons.

Considering his on-court abilities coupled with his rather affordable salary of $17.7 million remaining on his current deal before hitting free agency in 2024, should Atlanta look to shop the 26-year-old they'd almost certainly receive many callers vying for his services.

However, Moore does not envision that this will wind up being the case.