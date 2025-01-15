The odyssey of the drama between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler amplifies every day as there is new reporting from NBA insider Chris Haynes. The Heat suspended Butler for seven games due to “conduct detrimental to the team,” but Haynes reports that there could be a distinction change that could impact the star.

Haynes would say on social media that Miami has “considered changing the distinction” to “refusing to provide services” which would reportedly double the total of the fines he has collected during the suspension. With the last game of his suspension on Wednesday, it will cost Butler $2.4 million though the player's association has filed a grievance to dispute it.

“League sources inform me that the Miami Heat considered changing the designation of Jimmy Butler's suspension from ‘conduct detrimental to the team' to ‘refusing to provide services,'” Haynes said. “Now, such a change would double the fine tally for Jimmy. I'm told the designation is the same as right now, but it is fluid, and this just speaks to just how this relationship between Jimmy and Miami has fractured in just a short period of time.”

Butler would say he lost his “joy” of playing basketball after the Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 2 and scoring nine points in back-to-back games. The Heat star in Butler would even be questioned about his effort level.

The drama between the Heat and Jimmy Butler continues

When asked if he could regain that joy with Miami, he responded “Probably not” which prompted the team to suspend Butler for seven games for the aforementioned reason “over the course of the season” and especially “the last several weeks.”

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks,” the Heat's statement said. “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Butler told Riley in a face-to-face meeting his stance that he wants to be traded and won't sign a new contract. While Miami has been exploring options for trades, there hasn't been a deal that they have liked with the trade deadline looming on Feb. 6.

While the trade deadline is in under a month, he is eligible to come back from his suspension on Friday when the Heat host the Denver Nuggets. According to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, he is expected to come back and even “play in games.”

“Butler will be expected to rejoin the Heat and be available to play in games if he’s still on the roster at the end of his suspension,” Chiang wrote. “As of now, the Heat is not interested in having Butler remain away from the team while paying him the remainder of his $48.8 million salary for this season after his suspension is over.”

The Heat face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to close out the road trip and the last contest of Butler's suspension.