Although Jimmy Butler broke the silence on his Miami Heat return, there's plenty more to the story. The ongoing feud between Butler, and team president Pat Riley has been the height of the discussion. Even with Butler returning, there's a long-term disinterest in continuing to play for the franchise.

However, ESPN insider Shams Charania continues to add more to the plot. He's been on top of the Butler rumors ever since they were conceptualized. He explained on ESPN about what they would want if a deal transpires between Butler and the Miami organization.

“They want to have their needs satisfied as well in terms of their desire for role players that can come in and contribute,” Charania said. “Potentially having draft capital and overall on this roster, they're not just going to move Jimmy Butler to move him.

“They want to go get players that they feel can help this team compete. That's how Pat Riley has always been. This is going to be a fluid situation, but both sides are prepared for a level of uncomfortableness.”

The Heat will make Jimmy Butler uncomfortable for a trade

Both sides are nearly embracing the awkwardness of a trade. Butler has made plenty of remarks on social media about his disinterest in the organization. For instance, he went viral for an appearance at Starbucks, where he took shots at his “bosses.” He said that bosses should build you up, not break you down.

On the flip side, Riley has made it clear that his star players need to talk the talk and walk the walk. His comments surfaced at the end of the 2023 season, which rubbed Butler the wrong way. While the Heat team president has been known for his boldness, it didn't sit well with the multiple-time all-star.

It seems that the disgruntled superstar and the organization, Riley specifically, are at a crossroads once again. Furthermore, the impact on his teammates has to be astounding. It's a continual point of conversation until he gets dealt, or the season concludes. At the end of the day, it's clear that neither party wants to be around one another.

Many reports have said despite his return, the Butler and Heat situation is ‘not fixable'. This continually adds fuel to the fire about trading Butler soon before any trade value is thrown out the window. Still, it might be a matter of time before a move occurs between the star player and the franchise.