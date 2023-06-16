It's still unclear if the Charlotte Hornets will move the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. As trade winds continue swirling leading up to next Thursday night at Barclays Center, though, Charlotte's main target in a potential blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans has apparently emerged.

Intriguing as pairing Zion Williamson with LaMelo Ball would be for the Hornets, Mitch Kupchak and the front office reportedly prefer Brandon Ingram as the centerpiece of a deal with New Orleans in exchange for the right to draft Scoot Henderson.

"To my knowledge the Pelicans haven't called the Hornets and offered Zion for the number two pick.. The Pelicans want Scoot Henderson and I'm told that the Hornets would want Brandon Ingram" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xsSv6YnYYA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2023

The Pelicans have been the subject of countless trade rumors over the past few days, their interest in moving up to select Henderson becoming abundantly clear. They've also been mentioned as possible trade partners with the Portland Trail Blazers, who hold the No. 3 pick in the draft and are reportedly looking to package it with Anfernee Simons in exchange for an impact player who could maximize Damian Lillard's chances of winning a championship.

There have been conflicting reports on New Orleans' willingness to trade Ingram or Williamson in a deal that would ultimately bring back Henderson. The latter's inability to stay healthy and questionable relationship with the Pelicans at large suggests he really could be available, but giving up on a transcendent talent like Williamson so early in his career could certainly come back to bite David Griffin down the line.

Ingram, meanwhile, is coming off the best season of his career. He averaged 24.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on above-average efficiency in 2022-23, taking major strides as an on-ball playmaker. The 25-year-old is signed through 2024-25 and will become extension eligible in late November.

Needless to say, keep a close eye on the Hornets as June 22nd draws closer and closer. They hold the keys to what could be a wild NBA Draft after the San Antonio Spurs take generational prospect Victor Wembanyama with the top overall pick.