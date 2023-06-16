The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves at a crossroads this offseason.

On the one hand, armed with the No. 3 overall pick and the opportunity to add a franchise cornerstone that will be in uniform for the next decade, the Blazers find themselves in a perfect position to continue their rebuild.

Especially if they decide to close the door on the Dame Lillard Era, one with marvelous highs and depressing lows.

Yet, Lillard is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career. Furthermore, with frontcourt pieces like Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant, Portland has amassed as much talent as they've had in years.

Ultimately, it may make as much sense to stay the course as it does to rebuild. Unfortunately for the Blazers, its clearly an either-or situation for the 32-year-old Lillard.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So, the Lillard-Blazers saga rages on, with NBA insider Marc Stein reporting that the Blazers” continue to intimate that they are prepared to package Anfernee Simons with the No. 3 overall pick in a trade to acquire win-now talent to place alongside star guard Damian Lillard.”

“Teams interested in trading for Lillard,” Stein adds, “continue to root for Portland’s inability to find a suitable win-now trade in the hope that it finally prompts Lillard to seek his exit from the Pacific Northwest.”

With the 24-year-old Simons averaging 19.3 points and 4.0 assists per game on 44.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent shooting from 3 over the past two seasons, the Blazers attempting to trade him could cause some fans to scratch their heads.

However, Portland is clearly trying to acquire a more established star and one with more star power. Furthermore, due to the boom-or-bust potential of prospects they might have interest in at No. 3, the Blazers may have no choice but to sweeten the deal.