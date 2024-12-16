The 2025 NBA draft is viewed as one of the best in years, and Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is widely regarded as the top prize. Like every projected No. 1 pick, NBA scouts and executives will analyze the 17-year-old's game from every angle ahead of June.

So where do they think Flagg stacks up with former top overall picks?

“At this stage, [Flagg is] probably a tier below [Victor] Wembanyama, maybe even Zion [Williamson], but on par with [Cade] Cunningham and above the tier of [Anthony] Edwards, [Zachary] Risacher, those guys in drafts where we weren't sure who was going to go 1,” one Western Conference executive told ESPN's Jeremy Woo. “Wemby was a different physical specimen, Zion was a different level of athlete. [Flagg is] below that. I say Cade because that was a year where it was just assumed he was going No. 1, with some minor caveats. [Flagg is] as impressive a second-tier kind of top prospect as I can think of.”

Flagg's performance at Duke thus far has been on par with the discourse surrounding his game entering the season.

Assessing Cooper Flagg's NBA potential as a projected No. 1 pick

The 6-foot-9 forward has flashed his elite defensive capabilities as a switch defender, rim protector and rebounder. However, he's looked raw offensively, averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 assists on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 22.2 percent from three.

Despite this, Flagg's offensive tools and confidence as a shot-creator, ball-handler and facilitator are evident.

“The thing I like about [Flagg's] shot is he's confident enough to get to something, whether it's dribble pull-ups or jumpers out of the post,” a Western Conference scout said. “He doesn't act like he's a non-shooter. It's that confidence level — if you have to rewire mechanics, cool, but if you have to develop mechanics and also the brain, that gives me more pause.”

While his raw offensive game has led to questions about his ceiling, his elite physical traits and defense leave scouts confident that he'll have a high floor at the next level.

“You know what you're going to get every night — he can get you 15 [points] and 10 [rebounds] right now just because he plays so hard,” one Eastern Conference general manager said. “But his ball skills and ability to shoot makes him No. 1. He could play on any team right now and be in the rotation because of how much he does without scoring.”

There was no shortage of buzz surrounding Flagg entering what will be his lone college season. While living up to those expectations will be a tall task, NBA circles are confident that he'll be an impact player for years to come.

“I don't think he's a generational guy — I think that word started getting used too frequently,” one NBA executive said. “[But] when you look back at this draft, if he goes at 1, regardless of if other people end up better, nobody is going to say that was a bad pick.”

“[He's] as NBA ready as any of the guys in the past 10 drafts, if not more,” another said. “The physicality is there. He's a blank canvas.”